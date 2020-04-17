Dr. Dre's 'The Chronic' To Arrive On TIDAL Early

4/20 is starting early on TIDAL with the platform's advance release of Dr. Dre's iconic debut album, The Chronic. On Sunday, April 19th the global music and entertainment streaming platform will introduce Dr. Dre's legendary 1992 album in the highest audio quality available. Beginning on Sunday at 12am ET, fans can stream The Chronic at TIDAL.com/DrDre.

In this monumental drop, TIDAL will share some of the most revered bars and beats in hip-hop history in master quality audio (MQA). Users can listen to "Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang" and "Let Me Ride," in the way Dr. Dre intended.

In addition, on April 19th at 9am ET, TIDAL will publish an article in its digital magazine Read, that focuses on the landmark album's place in hip-hop history. Fans can unpack its continuing influence at read.tidal.com/article/dre-chronic.

With social distancing guidelines set in place, users can stay at home and cast all music videos from Dr. Dre's freshman record straight to their big screens via Airplay, Chromecast, Roku, Vizio, Apple TV, Fire TV, Samsung TV, and Android TV. Members can also kickback to sounds influenced by The Chronic's West Coast contributors Snoop Dogg, Kurupt, Nate Dogg, and Daz Dillinger, with playlists like G-Funk 101, Produced by Dr. Dre,Snoop Dogg Guest Verses, Nate Dogg Essentials.

TIDAL is offering new customers a special limited-time offer of 4 months for any plan for only $4.00. Immediately upon creating an account new members receive a customized "Welcome Mix" of music based upon their favorite artists across different genres, providing an optimized experience. New customers can redeem here: https://try.tidal.com/spring





