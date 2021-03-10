Doss Returns With New Single 'Puppy'

Seven years after the release of her much-lauded, self-titled EP, cult favorite vocalist, songwriter and producer Doss returns today with "Puppy" on LuckyMe-listen below.

"I had an ex once who called me Puppy, you know what I mean," says Doss. "I had fallen in love with their family and friends while we were together, so it wasn't just about the person or the breakup with them, but about losing the whole world that had been so vibrant and intimate and important and familial. We had been broken up for a while, like maybe three months, and I got invited to a birthday party and decided to drive last minute. Driving back at 2 a.m. to Maryland, I was sort of parsing through how sweet and welcoming they had been, but how I knew that it would never be like how it was before and what to do with all of those feelings. There's nothing like the feeling of a solitary night drive home, thinking about life."

Now based in New York, Doss first released music with the taste-making Montreal label Acephalé (SALEM, Memory Tapes/Memory Cassette, Korallreven, Elite Gymnastics), on an EP Pitchfork called "an exploration of the pure joy of sensation."

As a DJ, she built a reputation for her nimble, light-hearted approach to bridging '10s EDM and '00s electro with classic trance and drum & bass-never quite serious but always sincere.

An underground fixture in music and design, she has also made major fans of artists like the late SOPHIE, with whom she toured in 2018 and had an ongoing collaboration, and Porter Robinson, who helped Doss trend on Twitter when she played his Secret Sky festival. Last year, Lady Gaga highlighted Doss on her Women of Choice playlist for Apple Music and featured her as a DJ at her album release party, in collaboration with PAPER.

Photo Credit: Alex Lee