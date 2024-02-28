Donovan Woods Announces New Album 'Things Were Never Good If They're Not Good Now'

Throughout his distinguished career, Donovan Woods has built a devoted following who cling to the acclaimed songwriter's every word. Never one to mince them, Woods is one of music's most vulnerable storytellers and on his forthcoming studio album, Donovan takes that a step further.

Honest and unflinching, on Things Were Never Good If They're Not Good Now, his upcoming seventh studio album, due July 12 via End Times Music, Woods takes a long look inside and isn't necessarily thrilled with what he sees. For an artist who isn't afraid to bear his soul, this is as emotionally gritty as he has ever been.

Today, Woods has shared a first taste from the record, with the single “Rosemary,” along with a video, co-written with Connor Seidel. Discussing the song he states:

Have you ever had a fight by text message? And it's long, and existential. Someone did something wrong and maybe that's it. Maybe the bond can't be repaired. Well this song is about returning home to someone after having one of those, and offering yourself up. It's about finally admitting all your faults, showing your actual self and asking, can you still love me? And really wanting an answer either way.

As Woods notes with “Rosemary,” Things Were Never Good If They're Not Good Now is about honesty; honesty with others, but also perhaps more importantly, being honest with yourself. Taking the time to stop running, and owning up to mistakes, faults, regrets. Not to beat yourself up about them, but rather to face them, accept them, learn from them, and to move forward. Hopefully a better, stronger and more open person.

Long known as a masterful storyteller, Woods is at his absolute best on Things Were Never Good If They're Not Good Now. Across the album's 12 sparse, intimate songs, Woods finds himself reflecting on the ups and downs he has been through since 2020, when he dropped his acclaimed, award-winning last album, the breakthrough Without People. Through his songwriting, Woods opens up and addresses the complexities of life, and all that he has been going through.

He notes, this album serves as “a funeral to the life I was living.”

Co-produced with longtime collaborator James Bunton over much of 2023, the album's delicate nature is reflected in its lyrics. The psychology of people's actions always fascinated Woods and informs much of the record. Focusing on carefree, celebratory feelings has never necessarily appealed to him. Many of the songs that comprise Things Were Never Good If They're Not Good Now focus on the intricacies of friendships and relationships, looking at the little moments in life, and hopefully, eventually taking joy in them.

Woods was joined in the studio by a number of friends, along with co-writing “Rosemary” with Seidel, “Back For The Funeral” was co-written with Lori McKenna and Matt Nathanson. “I'm Just Trying To Get Home” with Amy Wadge and Matt Prime, and featuring William Prince. And “When Our Friends Come Over” is a gorgeous duet written and performed with Madi Diaz.

As Donovan continues to work on himself, Things Were Never Good If They're Not Good Now is the portrait of a songwriter at his creative best. Addressing the truths and pains of life is never easy, and here, he does so in a way that's brutally honest.

Woods will head back out on the road this spring across the U.S. supporting songwriter Drew Holcomb. All dates below. Tickets available at: www.donovanwoods.net/tour

2024 Tour Dates [tickets]:

04/03 – Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

04/04 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

04/05 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

04/06 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

04/09 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Amphitheater

04/10 – Washington, DC @ The 9:30 Club

04/11 – Fairfield, CT @ The Warehouse

04/12 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

04/14 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest Café

04/15 – Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone

04/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Ballroom

04/18 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

04/19 – St. Louis, MO @ The Hawthorn

04/25 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

04/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

04/27 – Dallas, TX @ Longhorn Ballroom

04/28 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

04/30 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon

05/01 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

05/03 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

05/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth

05/06 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

05/07 – Seattle WA @ Neptune Theater

05/09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

05/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theater

05/12 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

05/14 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater

05/18 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman

^ w/ Drew Holcomb