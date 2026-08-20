Donna Lewis Releases FALL BACK GIRL (RADIO MIX) From WANDERLUST Album

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In 1996, Welsh singer-songwriter Donna Lewis became a global sensation with her debut album Now In A Minute and its unforgettable lead single, 'I Love You Always Forever.' The song not only dominated radio worldwide, but also made history when it became the first track to surpass one million spins on U.S. radio.

In recent years, 'I Love You Always Forever' has found new life across the social media platforms, in remixes by Nora En Pure, in covers by Betty Who, in collaborations with Digital Farm Animals, Romy and Fred Again, and in a viral guest performance with Japanese Breakfast in New York that reaffirmed the song's timeless resonance. A true pop phenomenon.

Thirty years later, she reunited with long time collaborator and acclaimed composer and producer David Lowe, the creative force behind some of the most iconic TV Theme tunes, including the BBC News theme, and the man behind Touch And Go's worldwide hit Would You…?, to present Fall Back Girl (Radio Mix), a bittersweet dream-pop anthem from their collaborative album Wanderlust (Out on Aztec Records).

Featured on their acclaimed album Wanderlust, Fall Back Girl showcases another side of Donna's artistry. While much of the album embraces shimmering early-2000s electronica, this track is another timeless pop anthem that sits comfortably alongside today's contemporary dance-pop, while remaining unmistakably true to Donna's distinctive songwriting.

Produced by David Lowe and Will Slater, with additional production and mix by Soren Andersen (Neros Music), the track is driven by shimmering synths, crisp contemporary drums, a propulsive bassline and soaring atmospheric textures. Andersen's production injects a vibrant, uplifting energy into the record, giving it an irresistible forward momentum while preserving the emotional intimacy at its core. The result recalls the emotional depth of classic pop while sounding effortlessly current, proving that Donna Lewis' songwriting remains every bit as timeless and relevant today as it was three decades ago.

Lyrically, Fall Back Girl explores one of the most universal moments in love: the quiet realisation that your feelings are no longer being fully returned. Rather than dwelling in heartbreak, the song gradually transforms into an affirmation of self-worth. It captures the delicate moment when vulnerability becomes strength, making it one of the emotional turning points of Wanderlust.

With Fall Back Girl, Donna Lewis and David Lowe continue to demonstrate that timeless songwriting and inspired production never go out of style. As Wanderlust continues to find new audiences around the world, this latest single celebrates not only friendship and artistic evolution, but also the enduring power of honest songwriting. Three decades after Donna first captivated listeners, her unmistakable voice and gift for melody remain as powerful and relevant as ever, inviting a new generation to discover the next chapter of an extraordinary musical journey.

https://open.spotify.com/album/4IPeEsUCqXY352PaOtGVDM

https://music.apple.com/us/album/fall-back-girl-radio-mix-single/6798354132

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