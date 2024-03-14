Dolly Parton Launches First Home Collection Focused On Food & Family

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On the heels of announcing her cookbook Good Lookin' Cookin' with sister Rachel Parton George (releasing September, 17th via Ten Speed Press), global superstar Dolly Parton today announced the launch of her first multi-category home collection featuring a wide array of home, kitchen, and tableware products.

From a Guitar-shaped mini skillet to a custom Toile print depicting Dolly's childhood home, each item is a nod to Dolly's legacy and her remarkable journey from her humble Tennessee beginnings to worldwide stardom.

“Home is as much a state of mind as it is a place for me,” states Parton. “I am excited to share these new kitchenware collections inspired by my childhood memories. While we didn't have much that money could buy growing up, spending time with family over a meal created priceless moments that have lasted me a lifetime. It is my hope that these products be a part of wonderful memories for you.”

In collaboration with partners Lodge Cast Iron, Lifetime Brands, and Mainstream International, and facilitated by Parton's licensing agency IMG, the icon worked closely to develop distinctive and high-quality collections that reflect her style and creative expression.

Let my cookin' do the talkin'

The collection will kick off with the launch of cast iron cookware, developed in partnership with Lodge Cast Iron. Featuring a range of seasoned cast iron skillets with unique Dolly-inspired designs, the cookware line combines style and functionality for creative home cooks. The products will be available at Cracker Barrel, Walmart.com and Lodge's ecommerce site and factory stores in March 2024.

Smoky Mountain memories

Inspired by Dolly's rural upbringing in the Smoky Mountains, the home collection prominently features a Toile print depicting key moments from her early life including the log cabin where she lived with her eleven siblings. The collection built in partnership with Lifetime Brands includes tabletop, home decor and kitchen tools for cooking and entertaining, as well as table linens and soft kitchen textiles in collaboration with Mainstream International. The products will launch online and in retail in March 2025.

Since 2019, Parton has developed an authentic and diverse product portfolio, spanning signature fragrances, baking lines, pet apparel and accessories, greeting cards, disposable partyware, collectables, mass market branded clothing, and more. In addition to being well-received by fans and the market, the Dolly Parton brand was also recognized as the best-licensed celebrity brand by the Licensing International Excellence Awards in 2023.

For more information on Dolly's licensing offerings, visit https://imglicensing.com/clients/dolly-parton/.

About Lodge Cast Iron

Founded by Joseph Lodge in 1896, Lodge Cast Iron is the oldest family-owned cast iron cookware manufacturer in America. Lodge produces the largest full line of cast iron cookware in its two South Pittsburg, TN., foundries. The company has been in continuous operation for 127 years, supporting local workers, and creating cookware that brings families together for generations. For additional information on Lodge, go to www.lodgecastiron.com and @LodgeCastIron on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Lifetime

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Sabatier, Dolly Parton, Chef'n Chicago Metallic, Copco, Fred & Friends, Houdini, Kamenstein, Taylor Kitchen, and Rabbit; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa, Pfaltzgraff, Fitz and Floyd, International Silver, Towle Silversmiths, Wallace, Wilton Armetale and Year & Day; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY, S'well, Taylor Bath, Taylor Weather and Planet Box. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide. The Company's corporate website is www.lifetimebrands.com.

About Mainstream

Mainstream International is a leading manufacturer in home textile categories across multiple levels of trade. They provide national brand collections as well as private brand development for key retail partners in kitchen, table, bath, bedding, and beach. MSI is known as a fashion house, with a unique ability to provide innovation, great quality, and a creative flair to core and seasonal collections.

About Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered multi-hyphenate of all time and was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Her current album “Rockstar” made history by scoring the biggest album debut sales week of her seven-decade career and earning her six #1s on the Billboard charts - Top Rock Albums, Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Country Albums, Top Album Sales, Top Current Album Sales, and Independent Albums. The landmark album also claimed the #3 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, her highest position ever.

Achieving 27 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach #1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist. Parton is the first artist to have topped Billboard's Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Rock Digital Songs, Country Airplay and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts. Parton became the first country artist honored as Grammy MusiCares Person of the Year given out by NARAS. She has 49 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 120 career-charted singles over the past 50+ years. On October 17, 2023, she released her second New York Times Best Seller coffee table book in a trilogy called “Behind The Seams: My Life in Rhinestones.” The first of the series was bestselling coffee table book “Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.”

In 2014, the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide. She has amassed eleven Grammy Awards and 52 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, 10 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year; five Academy of Country Music Awards, also including a nod for Entertainer of the Year; four People's Choice Awards; and three American Music Awards. In 1999, Parton was inducted as a member of the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame.

Dolly has the largest fan base of all measured music artists in the YouGov database at #1 with 198 million. She has the #1 Q Score of all performers, solo and group. Dolly is one of only 25 celebrities in the E-poll database to have an E-score of 100 and has maintained that perfect rating for 8 years. She recently won Best Brand Award, Celebrity, Influencer and Fashion at the 2023 Licensing International Excellence Awards.

To date, Parton has donated over 232 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library. Her children's book, Coat of Many Colors, was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library's 100 millionth book donation. In March of 2022, Parton released the book Run Rose Run which she co-authored with James Patterson which sat at # 1 on the New York Times Best Sellers List for 5 weeks, a record for this decade.

She also released an accompanying album of the same name with original songs inspired by the book which reached #1 on three charts simultaneously --- Country, Americana/Folk and Bluegrass Albums. From her “Coat of Many Colors” while working “9 to 5,” no dream is too big and no mountain too high for the country girl who turned the world into her stage.