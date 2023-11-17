Dolly Parton Drops 'ROCKSTAR' Album With P!NK, Stevie Nicks & More

Internationally beloved Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Dolly Parton, has released her long-awaited ROCKSTAR album - available worldwide now. ROCKSTAR (via Butterfly Records with distribution by Big Machine Label Group) is a 30-song collection which includes 9 original tracks and 21 iconic Rock anthems that pair Dolly with some of Rock n' Roll's most legendary names.

The album is available as a 4 LP set, a 2 CD set (including Home Shopping Network, University of Tennessee and Dallas Cowboys CD exclusives), a double cassette (exclusive to TalkShopLive), digital download and available on all streaming services.

The album's focus track, “(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction (feat. P!nk and Brandi Carlile)” takes the iconic Rolling Stones' song about worldly frustrations and commercialism from a male perspective and flips it on its head. It has a girl power thing going on!

The album also features collaborations with Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, Melissa Etheridge, Elton John, Linda Perry, Sheryl Crow, Debbie Harry, Paul McCartney, Joan Jett Sting, and Ringo Starr.

“I can't tell you how proud I am of the Rockstar album, and I can't tell you how happy I am that it's finally here to be released. I really had a wonderful time working with all these iconic artists on the record and all these iconic musicians. Not to mention all these iconic songs that I think everybody will love hearing again. I just hope you enjoy my version of them,” states Parton.

Recently, Parton released her latest book, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones - which covers her lifelong passion for fashion and how she curated her own distinct style. Hitting the shelves on October 17th, Behind the Seams debuted on The New York Times Best Sellers list.

Last night, American Greetings, which has a long-time partnership with Dolly, helped celebrate the release of Rockstar at a VIP event in Nashville, TN. Dolly has numerous digital and paper greeting cards with American Greetings, including personalizable SmashUp video cards and a new line of Rockstar-themed Createacards.

ABOUT DOLLY PARTON:

Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered female country singer-songwriter of all time and was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Achieving 27 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach #1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist.

Parton is the first artist to have topped the Billboard's Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Rock Digital Songs, Country Airplay and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts. Parton became the first country artist honored as Grammy MusiCares Person of the Year given out by NARAS.

She has 48 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 110 career-charted singles over the past 50+ years. On October 17th she released her second coffee table book in a trilogy called “Behind The Seams: My Life in Rhinestones” and on November 17th her highly anticipated 30-song rock album, “Rockstar.”

In 2014 the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide. She has garnered eleven Grammy Awards and 51 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, 10 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year; five Academy of Country Music Awards, also including a nod for Entertainer of the Year; four People's Choice Awards; and three American Music Awards. In 1999, Parton was inducted as a member of the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame.

In 2020, she released the Christmas album “A Holly Dolly Christmas” which went #1 on the Billboard Country and Holiday charts, as well released the bestselling coffee table book “Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.” In 2021, she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie for the film “Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square” and in December 2022, she released on NBC an all-new original holiday movie called “Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas” with her starring as well as producing; it was the most watched film of that year and the two years prior.

To date, Parton has donated over 222 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library. Her children's book, Coat of Many Colors, was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library's 100 millionth book donation. In March of 2022, Parton released the book Run Rose Run which she co-authored with James Patterson which sat at # 1 on the New York Times Bestseller's List for 5 weeks, a record for this decade.

She also released an accompanying album of the same name with original songs inspired by the book which reached #1 on three charts simultaneously --- Country, Americana/Folk and Bluegrass Albums. From her “Coat of Many Colors” while working “9 to 5,” no dream is too big and no mountain too high for the country girl who turned the world into her stage.

Photos by Vijat Mohindra