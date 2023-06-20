Dolly Parton Debuts At #1 On Mediabase Classic Rock Songs Chart Scoring Second Straight Self-Penned Rock #1

Parton's upcoming rock album will be available November 17th.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 1 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 2 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia New York 103.5 KTU's 'KTUphoria 2023' Photo 3 Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia's 'KTUphoria 2023'
FLETCHER Announces 'Meet Her at the Bar' for 2023 to Save and Celebrate Queer Spaces Photo 4 FLETCHER Announces 'Meet Her at the Bar' for 2023

Dolly Parton Debuts At #1 On Mediabase Classic Rock Songs Chart Scoring Second Straight Self-Penned Rock #1

Global superstar and recent Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Dolly Parton, is breaking new ground this week as her latest single from her hotly-anticipated Rockstar album (available November 17th on Butterfly Records with distribution by Big Machine Label Group) “Bygones” featuring Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5 debuts atop the Mediabase Classic Rock Songs chart.

With #1s throughout her 7-decade career across Country, Pop, AC, Dance, Christian, Bluegrass, Folk/Americana, Holiday, and now Rock, Parton continues to make history.

“I am so excited to see the response ‘Bygones’ is receiving! To debut at #1 on the Rock charts is such a thrill for me, and it makes it even sweeter to share this with Rob, Nikki, and John 5,” says Parton. “I also have to recognize my coproducer on the album and cowriter on this song, Kent Wells, who helped me bring this song to life. I am a happy girl today!”

“Bygones” follows the lead single from Rockstar, “World On Fire”—another Parton original—that became the album’s first #1 when it peaked atop Billboard’s Rock Digital Song Sales chart in May.

“It’s been a career-long goal to work with Dolly and when we heard she was nominated for the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame, we called management and said, ‘hopefully, this is our time!’”, said Big Machine Label Group Chairman Scott Borchetta. “We are so proud to deliver her first Rock Radio #1!”

Parton will head to London next week to conduct a European media blitz of appearances in support of Rockstar.

Pre-order your copy of Rockstar here.

About Dolly Parton: 

Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered female country singer-songwriter of all time and was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Achieving 27 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach #1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist.

Parton is the first artist to have topped the Billboard's Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Country Airplay and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts. Parton became the first country artist honored as Grammy MusiCares Person of the Year given out by NARAS. She has 48 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 110 career-charted singles over the past 50+ years.

In 2014 the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide.

She has garnered eleven Grammy Awards and 51 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, 10 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year; five Academy of Country Music Awards, also including a nod for Entertainer of the Year; four People's Choice Awards; and three American Music Awards. In 1999, Parton was inducted as a member of the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame.

In 2020, she released the Christmas album "A Holly Dolly Christmas" which went #1 on the Billboard Country and Holiday charts, as well released the bestselling coffee table book "Songteller: My Life in Lyrics."  

In 2021, she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie for the film "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square" and in December 2022, she released on NBC an all-new original holiday movie called "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas" with her starring as well as producing; it was the most watched film of that year and the two years prior.

To date, Parton has donated over 205 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library. Her children's book, Coat of Many Colors, was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library's 100 millionth book donation. In March of 2022, Parton released the book Run Rose Run which she co-authored with James Patterson which sat at # 1 on the New York Times Bestseller's List for 5 weeks, a record for this decade.  

She also released an accompanying album of the same name with original songs inspired by the book which reached #1 on three charts simultaneously --- Country, Americana/Folk and Bluegrass Albums.  From her "Coat of Many Colors" while working "9 to 5," no dream is too and no mountain too high for the country girl who turned the world into her stage.

Album Cover Photo Credit: Vijat Mohindra



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
John Vento Releases New Single And Video For She Drove Me To The Poor House Photo
John Vento Releases New Single And Video For 'She Drove Me To The Poor House'

Chart-topping Roots Rocker, John Vento has released his brand new single and accompanying video for 'She Drove Me to the Poor House.'

2
The Bones of J.R. Jones Announces New Album Slow Lightning Photo
The Bones of J.R. Jones Announces New Album 'Slow Lightning'

The New York-based artist The Bones of J.R. Jones announced Slow Lighting, his first full length album release in more than 5 years. The Bones of J.R. Jones has also announced a US and European tour, with an album release show in his home state of New York at Mercury Lounge on October 13.

3
Bearings Announce New Album The Best Part About Being Human Photo
Bearings Announce New Album 'The Best Part About Being Human'

Produced by Sam Guaiana (Silverstein, Between You & Me), the new album features the most tightly honed songwriting of Bearings’ near-decade career, instantly nostalgic for sweaty summer festivals and finger-pointed singalongs while serving as a clear indication of where the pop-punk genre is headed.

4
Shaq Announces Largest Bass Music Festival In Texas Photo
Shaq Announces Largest Bass Music Festival In Texas

Uniting the bass music community around the globe and taking the game plan into his own hands as we ring in the festival season, DIESEL (aka SHAQ) is taking his touring live event series Shaq’s ‘Bass All Stars’ to the next level with his first large-scale bass music festival: “Shaq’s Bass All Stars Festival.”

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Kenzo B Announces New Mixtape 'Top 2 Not 2'Kenzo B Announces New Mixtape 'Top 2 Not 2'
Radian Announce Noctilucent New Album 'Distorted Rooms'Radian Announce Noctilucent New Album 'Distorted Rooms'
Loveless Share New Single 'I Hope I'm Not Sick'Loveless Share New Single 'I Hope I'm Not Sick'
The Glorious Sons Announce North American TourThe Glorious Sons Announce North American Tour

Videos

Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Video
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET