Dolfiin Alexander Shares 'High Noon' Video, Announces Debut Album

Dolfiin Alexander, the songwriting project of Northern California native Paolo Mancasola, has announced their debut album. His music combines field recordings, ambient textures, and delicate acoustic guitarwork for an immersive sound that is enveloping and calming. His resonant voice invokes Damien Jurado and Arthur Russell, delicate and cracked around the edges but powerfully intimate.

Lead single "High Noon", which premiered earlier this week at Atwood Magazine, finds Mancasola reflecting on the deep stillness of early quarantine days in Sicily, and then back in his hometown of Redding. He writes -

"I was living in Sicily when COVID hit and I quickly returned to my hometown in Redding, CA. I spent the first two weeks in quarantine and HIGH NOON came to me as a result of some solitary unwinding. The calming sounds were perhaps a way to meditate on that moment in time.

I did a lot of walking every day to find a way to process what was happening in the world. I was lucky to have a lot of natural space around me. As I was spending most of my time alone I would lay around trees, think and hum as a way of meditation.

The lyrics came quickly after spending enough time playing around with simple chords on the guitar. I wanted the lyrics to be minimalistic so that the music could really fill the space and the feeling instead of the words overpowering the sound."

Listen here: