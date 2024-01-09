Doja Cat's 'Scarlet Tour' is Coming to VR

The Diamond Bros, in partnership with Meta, are producing and directing an immersive VR concert experience, Doja Cat: The Scarlet Tour in VR, a thrilling spectacle that blends reality and imagination, complete with cutting edge visuals and beats.

From a gigantic spider that looms above Doja Cat, to a full band and fire pyrotechnics, Doja Cat: The Scarlet Tour in VR takes the intensity of Doja Cat's live performances to the next level. The VR concert was filmed at the sold-out Detroit stop of Doja Cat's debut arena tour - The Scarlet Tour. Grab your Meta Quest VR headset and get ready to be captivated by the energy of The Scarlet Tour straight from home.

Doja Cat: The Scarlet Tour in VR will premiere in VR on Saturday, January 20 at 5:00pmPT exclusively in Meta Horizon Worlds' Music Valley as the can't-miss event with Doja Cat bringing her unforgettable, mind-bending tour to life in VR. Attendees can RSVP for the event HERE. If you're not able to join the event when it starts, replays will be available for another couple weeks in Meta Horizon Worlds after the concert.

“Bringing The Scarlet Tour to life was an amazing experience for me. Taking it from an idea to real life and sharing that with my fans at arenas was surreal and rewarding. To now be able to share the live show through VR with Meta and The Diamond Bros for ‘Doja Cat: The Scarlet Tour in VR' is a perfect way for fans who did not get to come to a show to feel like they did,” said Doja Cat. “I can't wait for everyone to see what we have created.”

The concert will feature Doja's most popular hit songs from The Scarlet Tour including “Paint The Town Red,” “Agora Hills,” “Woman,” and more. Doja Cat: The Scarlet Tour in VR is custom-made for VR, produced and directed by The Diamond Bros in partnership with Meta. The show was filmed to give the audience a first person experience of being at the sold-out Detroit show during The Scarlet Tour and a front row seat for her debut arena tour.

“Doja Cat's dynamic performance and stage design seemed almost purpose-built for VR,” said Josh Diamond, Director and Executive Producer at The Diamond Bros. “Between the immersive show direction and unique triangular stage, we couldn't wait to capture it. We are beyond excited to have collaborated with Doja Cat and Meta on creating this unforgettable experience.”

Meta Horizon Worlds' Music Valley, where the concert will be exclusively available in VR, offers the ultimate music festival experience in virtual reality. This free social experience is available for Meta Quest VR headset owners in select regions and will give music fans a front row seat to incredible performances from Doja Cat and many other artists, without having to leave the comfort of their home.

Meta Quest 3 is the world's first mainstream headset built for mixed reality— allowing virtual elements to blend with your physical surroundings! With more than 500 experiences including games, music experiences, fitness training, and a home theater in your headset, Quest 3 offers endless possibilities.

About Doja Cat

GRAMMY award-winning global superstar Doja Cat made her first upload to Soundcloud in 2013 at just 16 years old. Having grown up in and around the LA area, she developed a knack for music by studying piano and dance as a kid and listening to the likes of Busta Rhymes, Erykah Badu, Nicki Minaj, Drake, and more.

Signed to Kemosabe/RCA Records in 2014, she released her Purrr! EP and followed that with her debut album Amala in spring 2018, but it was her August 2018 release of “MOOO!” which catapulted her into the mainstream and was met with critical acclaim.

Doja Cat released her sophomore GRAMMY-nominated platinum album Hot Pink in November 2019 to mass critical acclaim; the album has garnered over 6 billion streams worldwide. It features “Streets”, the viral sensation that soundtracked the ‘Silhouette Challenge,’ one of the biggest TikTok trends to date and her GRAMMY-nominated #1 smash record “Say So” which has been RIAA certified 6x platinum and catapulted Doja Cat into global superstardom.

With over 20 billion worldwide streams to date, Doja Cat’s creativity and showmanship as a performer have been praised time and time again, she has delivered unique and show-stopping performances on nearly all the major Award Show stages and music festivals throughout the world. Doja Cat’s GRAMMY award-winning album Planet Her came out in June 2021 and dominated the charts, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart and #2 on the Billboard Top 200 and Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and generated the highest first day Spotify streams for an album by a female rapper.

GRAMMY award-winning “Kiss Me More” ft. SZA, the lead single off Planet Her is certified 5x platinum by the RIAA and hit #1 at Top 40 and Rhythm radio with over 2.2 billion streams worldwide. That fall, Doja Cat became the first rapper to have 3 songs in the Top 10 at Top 40 radio. Last year, “Woman” went to the top of the Billboard Rhythmic Airplay charts which ascended her to become the first women to have four #1 hits from one album, other hits including “You Right” with The Weeknd and “Need to Know.”

She went on to land at #1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart for the first time. Doja Cat released her fourth studio album, Scarlet in September 2023. Scarlet features Doja’s smash hit single “Paint the Town Red,” which has now spent more than 20 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart and notably become the first rap song to hit #1 on the Hot 100 since August 2022. The song also made history by reaching No. 1 on Spotify’s Top 50 – USA chart; this is the first time in Spotify history that a rap song from a solo female artist has earned the top spot on the charts.

Scarlet also features fan favorite track “Agora Hills” which also debuted in the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 and notably became her 11th No. 1 song on the Billboard Rhythmic Airplay Chart.

Amongst others, Doja Cat has won 5 AMAs, 5 Billboard Music Award, 5 MTV VMAs, 3 BMI Awards, 2 MTV EMAs, 1 GRAMMY Award and 1 NAACP Image Award along with garnering a total of 16 GRAMMY Award nominations. Additionally, Doja Cat has been nominated for 20 Billboard Music Awards, 17 MTV VMAs, 9 AMAs, 9 BET Awards, 8 MTV EMAs, 5 BMI Awards and dozens more.

Doja Cat was named one of TIME100’s Most Influential People of 2023 where she was featured on the April 2023 cover issue and performed at the TIME100 Gala in New York City. Doja Cat performed at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards and won a VMA Award for Art Direction for her track, “Attention.”

Currently, Doja Cat is nominated for 3 GRAMMY Awards at the upcoming 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards and most recently completed her first-ever North American headline tour, “The Scarlet Tour”.

Photo Credit_ Jacob Webster