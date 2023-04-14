Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Doe Boy Evolves on New Single 'Roll the Dice' Featuring Dej Loaf

It marks their first collaboration together and Dej Loaf’s first feature since 2020. 

Embarking on another creative chapter, critically acclaimed Cleveland hip-hop phenomenon Doe Boy returns with a brand new single and music video entitled "ROLL THE DICE" [feat. Dej Loaf] out now via Freebandz/Epic Records. It marks their first collaboration together and Dej Loaf's first feature since 2020.

Produced by Pooh Beatz [Jack Harlow, DaBaby] and Go Grizzley [Drake, 21 Savage, Nicki Minaj], the song sees Doe Boy evolve at lightspeed. This time around, he leans into woozy R&B with romantic otherworldly crooning and vulnerable confessions such as "I'm heavy thinking." Over the loose guitar-laden beat, Dej Loaf delivers a slick and scorching cameo of her own as their hypnotic harmonies interlock in unison. The accompanying visual clearly projects this chemistry on-screen as they tell a relatable story. After an intro of dice in the clouds, the intimate highly stylized video threads together a series of passionate and solemn moments against either black or white backdrops. With this elevated approach, the clip highlights Doe Boy's progression as a genre-breaking force.

Most importantly, the track paves the way for his next full-length project. Turning another page, "ROLL THE DICE" illuminates his ability to seamlessly switch lanes and, ultimately, sharpen his signature sound more than ever before.

Last year, Doe Boy continued his rapid rise with the CATCH ME IF YOU CAN EP. It tallied over 10 million streams and earned critical plugs from the likes of Complex and RapRadar who noted, "Doe Boy is hard to kill." Perhaps REVOLT put it best by proclaiming, "If you not hip to Doe Boy by now, shame on you." Last week, he turned up at Rolling Loud Miami with a festival favorite set.

