Documentary A RUGBY STORY To Make Los Angeles Debut

A Rugby Story - a new documentary by Rashid Kadura, will premier at Dances With Films on Thursday, June 20th, at 2:45PM at the TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood. The film takes a heart-wrenching look at a group of rugby players in Benghazi, Libya who cope with the realities of a civil war, as they come together to form Libya's first national rugby team. The film was produced by Abdulfatah Khabaz, Moh Soliman and Kadura.

"Mainstream media finally has a film in A Rugby Story that authentically represents Libyan culture, and has as well a story centered around the universal love of sport. A Rugby Story follows the lives of four young men in Benghazi, Libya for over a year, and explores the challenges and changes they face with life during a civil war," says Kadura.

Rashid Kadura was born and raised in the American Midwest. After graduating from Purdue in project management in 2015 and starting a career in the construction industry, he completed his first feature-length documentary, A Rugby Story, in 2019, as a producer and editor. He was also a collegiate athlete in the Big Ten Rugby Conference. Of Libyan descent, Kadura's ideals as an artist are rooted in tradition, and are likewise informed by his upbringing in the heartlands of America.



A Rugby Story, his first film, earned him a Gold Award from the Queen Palm International Film Festival, as well as a number of selections for other competitions and festivals.

Dances With Films will run June 13th - 23rd at the Chinese 6 in Hollywood. The final lineup will feature more than 200 titles, chosen from a record 2,200 submissions from all over the globe. The juried narrative competition section includes 16 features and more than three-dozen shorts. DWF also has a category for groundbreaking short and feature documentaries, provocative genre fare in the Midnight section, and the most exciting music videos and dance-themed films from the indie scene in the Downbeats section. The Fusion section brings together a multitude of additional features and shorts.

Notable Dances With Films alumni who first gained notice at the festival include Gina Rodriguez, Bryan Cranston, Jesse Eisenberg, and John Hawkes, among many others.

Tickets and passes will be available for sale at https://danceswithfilms.com/a-rugby-story/. Additional screening and ticket information can also be found at https://danceswithfilms.com.





