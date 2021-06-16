DistroKid Partners with Facebook For Launch of Independent Artist Program

Today, Facebook launched the Facebook Independent Artist Program making it easier for undistributed independent artists to share their music and voices to millions of fans across Facebook and Instagram products. DistroKid, the world's leading distributor of independent music, is one of the inaugural preferred distribution partners. The new program makes it easy for any independent artists who aren't signed to a label to make their music available on Facebook and Instagram products like Stories, Reels, and everywhere else music is used on the platforms for free.

"Music discovery and sharing is happening in very powerful ways on Facebook and Instagram, so we're thrilled to be able to support independent artists by ensuring that their music can be distributed through these important channels at no cost," said DistroKid Founder and CEO Philip Kaplan. "This initiative is a huge benefit to indie artists everywhere and we're excited to be partnering with Facebook on this program."

For artists that are not yet DistroKid members, opting into the new program is easy and accessible here. It's also completely free of charge for artists to participate. The new initiative is expected to result in an influx of DistroKid artists to Facebook's apps and drive incremental revenue opportunities for independent artists all over the world every time their music is used to create content.

"Facebook is proud to make it easier for independent artists and creators to reach new audiences on our platform and build community through music. When joining our Independent Artist Program, creators are backed by our outstanding distribution partners, allowing them to get their music in front of more people, across all of our apps," said Facebook Music Business Development Manager, Chris Papaleo.

Existing DistroKid members already have access to Facebook and Instagram and will continue to enjoy seamless distribution to these vital platforms in addition to other major streaming services.