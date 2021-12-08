Disney's WELCOME TO EARTH Soundtrack Sets Release

Just ahead of the premiere of Welcome to Earth, a Disney+ original series from National Geographic, Hollywood Records announced that the Original Series Soundtrack with music by Academy Award®-nominated and Emmy Award®-winning composer Daniel Pemberton (The Trial of The Chicago 7, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) will release Friday, December 10.

Known for his innovative and exciting scores, Pemberton recently won a Critics Choice Award® for Best Original Score for The Rescue and was named Film Composer of the Year in 2021 by both the World Soundtrack Awards and the international film music critics association IFMCA. Pemberton, who has composed music for some of today's top film luminaries including Ridley Scott, Aaron Sorkin, and Danny Boyle, reteamed with Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky for Welcome to Earth, and had this to say about the project:

"In the same way that in Welcome to Earth Will Smith explored some of the most unexpected parts of our planet, I wanted the music to explore some of the most unexpected worlds of sound. The soundtrack had to feel different and unexpected so, like the series itself, you could experience the world in a way you have never seen or heard before. I tried to fuse a vast range for different sounds from all over the globe together - from pulsing electronics to sampled recordings of water, ancient flutes to unusual vocals, the sounds of wildlife with the rhythms of nature - to create a unique sonic palette as rich, visceral and absorbing as the environments Will Smith encounters. I hope that, without even leaving the house, this album can take the listener on their own adventure to some of the most amazing places on this planet. After One Strange Rock it's been fantastic to re-team with Darren Aronofsky and the team at Nutopia to go on another adventure together with Welcome to Earth." - Daniel Pemberton

It might seem humans have mapped every inch of our planet's surface, but look closer and you'll discover that there is still so much more to uncover - the age of exploration is far from over! Welcome to Earth, a Disney+ original series from National Geographic, follows two-time Academy Award® nominee Will Smith on an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime adventure around the world to explore Earth's greatest wonders and reveal its most hidden secrets.

Throughout the six-part limited series produced by visionary Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, Protozoa Pictures, Jane Root's Nutopia and Westbrook Studios, Will is guided by elite explorers on an awe-inspiring journey, getting up close and personal with some of the most thrilling spectacles on the planet - from volcanoes that roar in silence to deserts that move beyond our perception to animal swarms with minds of their own. Combining breathtaking cinematography with Will's boundless curiosity and enthusiasm, the blockbuster series is an exciting, multisensory ride through Earth's most mind-bending portals.

Daniel Pemberton is an Academy Award-nominated and Emmy winning composer who was named Film Composer of the Year in 2021 by both the World Soundtrack Awards and the international film music critics association IFMCA. He has regularly been cited as one of the most exciting and original new voices working in modern film scoring today. Comfortable composing for everything from rock bands to symphonic orchestras, record-scratchers to jazz quintets, Pemberton's innovative scores have consistently been singled out for critical acclaim.

His credits include both award winning blockbuster films such as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Birds of Prey, Enola Holmes and Ocean's Eight as well as acclaimed documentaries such as The Rescue (for which he won the Critics Choice Award® for Best Original Score last month) and the powerful Paralympics documentary "Rising Phoenix," for which Pemberton won an Emmy Award for Best Music Direction.

Pemberton has scored projects for the some of the most legendary names in cinema, amongst them Ridley Scott (All the Money in the World, The Counselor), Danny Boyle (Yesterday, Steve Jobs), Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7, Being The Ricardos), Darren Aronofsky ("One Strange Rock"), Edward Norton (Motherless Brooklyn), Louis Leterrier ("The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance") and Guy Ritchie (The Man From U.N.C.L.E., King Arthur: Legend of the Sword).

He received Golden Globe nominations for his neo-noir score to Motherless Brooklyn and his mix of opera and electronics for Danny Boyle's Steve Jobs, as well as nods for Best Original Song for "Hear My Voice" (performed and co-written by Celeste) from Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 and "Gold" (performed and cowritten by Iggy Pop) from the Stephen Gaghan film of the same name. He was also recently nominated for an Academy Award for "Hear My Voice."

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. As part of Disney's Media and Entertainment Distribution segment, Disney+ is available on most internet-connected devices and offers commercial-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series and short-form content. Alongside unprecedented access to Disney's incredible library of film and television entertainment, the service is also the exclusive streaming home for the latest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+. Visit DisneyPlus.com to subscribe and/or learn more about the service.