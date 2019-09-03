Discogs Launches September Pledge Initiative 'S.P.IN.' to Diversify Database

Discogs, the world's foremost Database, Marketplace, and Community for physical music has launched its annual September Pledge Initiative.

Discogs mission is to catalog every piece of music ever created. Over the 30 days of September, Discogs will call upon the support of more than 478,000 Discogs Contributors to enhance and preserve music history in the Discogs Database by focusing on international regions as well as rare formats like Shellac and 8-Tracks. All to support the Discogs mission of building the biggest and most comprehensive music Database in the world.

More information and updated stats throughout the S.P.IN. on the Discogs blog. Discogs recently releases its 2019 Mid-Year Marketplace Analysis & Database Highlights featuring a deep dive into 2019 data thus far.

S.P.IN. will include the opportunity to contribute to multiple new platforms based on the Discogs ecosystem. S.P.IN. campaigns focused on VinylHub, Gearogs, Filmogs, Bookogs, Posterogs, and Comicogs all have important goals based on increasing Database submissions for September. Each S.P.IN. campaign landing page will have a simple guide on how to submit your favorite new concert poster, record shop, piece of gear, film, book, or comic.





