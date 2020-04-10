Discogs Launches 'Homespun' Livestream Series in Support of Indie Labels & Record Stores

Discogs, the world's record store, today announced a new Livestream content series launching on Monday, April 13, at 2 pm EST on Facebook Live.

The daily series, aptly named "Homespun," will feature a different DJ spinning vinyl records for viewers at around the world. Discogs will curate the performers from a wide-ranging list of indie music labels and record store DJs that will perform hour-long live sets.

"We're proud to partner with some of our indie label and record store friends who have been affected by this pandemic with this Facebook Live series on the Discogs page," said Jeffrey Smith, Director of Communications and Partnerships for Discogs. "We hope this first week will turn in to weeks and weeks of exceptional performances that support and connect the Discogs Community around the world."

Viewers who watch via Facebook Live will be encouraged to donate to the MusiCares® COVID-19 Relief Fund run by The Recording Academy®. "We are grateful for the opportunity to share our platform with our industry partners as we rally to support our peers most deeply impacted in the music community," added Smith.

Follow Discogs on Facebook. Below is the schedule for the first week of streams:





