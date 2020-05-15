Disco Donnie Presents NO PARKING ON THE DANCE FLOOR - A Drive In Dance Music Experience

I

n an unprecedented time across the globe, we must adapt and overcome. Enter "No Parking On The Dance Floor". A drive-in dance music experience. No Parking On The Dance Floor: Houston represents the beginning of a brand new event series centered around creating a safe place to enjoy the music that we all love during a time where we must remain socially distant. Disco Donnie Presents is excited to be on the forefront of this new innovation for live events.



No Parking On The Dance Floor will use Drive In Movie Theaters as venues for live dance music concerts, curated specifically to regional tastes and focusing on providing new ways for fans to enjoy their favorite artists while observing social distancing. Booming bass will echo across the Houston Drive In Lot on May 29th for the inaugural event of this series featuring Riot Ten, Subdocta and Bailo. The inaugural event will see Texas native RIOT TEN bring his renown "hard trap" sound to headline in his home state with support from the wobbly bass rising star SUBDOCTA and fellow Texas native and trap music counterpart BAILO.

This experience encourages fan participation. Come with your quarantine partners, maybe even your parents for their first "rave" and embrace this new concept with your own creativity. Fans are encouraged to decorate vehicles, dress up, tailgate, and more. Disco Donnie Presents remains committed to the safety of their guests. Extensive social distancing guidelines are being put in place to ensure the safety of their guests, as well as compliance with local and national authorities. DDP encourages fans to practice a new definition of P.L.U.R.:

Practice social distancing.

Look out for each other.

Use air hugs not real hugs.

Respect the rules and guidelines put in place.



There are many more of these events in the works from Disco Donnie Presents.

Disco Donnie is asking fans who or where they want to see this event come to. Tweet your request using hashtags #NoParkingParty #SaveTheRave.

Rules To ensure these events are safe:

- All cars must be turned off once parked. This is for safety, there are no exceptions.

- It is recommended that all guests wear a face mask when outside the vehicle.

- Minimum of 2 people in the vehicle. MAX OF 6!

- The event is 18+

-Guests are allowed to bring their own water, snacks and beverages. You must always follow Texas traffic laws, this includes open containers of alcohol.

- Music will be played through the radio in addition to speakers

- Walkways will be designated by lights-observing social distancing.

- No trash should be left behind for any reason!

- MAX of 6 people allowed per vehicle. No RV's, campers, buses or party buses

- NO uber/lyft drop offs will be allowed. Everyone must arrive in a vehicle with a parking permit and ticket.

FAQs

Will there be restrooms?

- Yes, we ask each guest to bring a mask and wear it at all times when outside the vehicle. There will be security monitoring the bathroom & the lines to ensure social distancing is observed. Bathrooms are disinfected every 10 mins by staff.

Are we allowed to be outside our vehicle?

-Yes but you MUST stay within the width of your vehicle. You can not dance or group with anyone outside of your vehicle. We will have staff monitoring for social distancing, please follow their instructions. You will be asked to leave if you do not comply. We are all in this together, be safe and be smart.

Will you have concessions?

-Yes, for nonalcoholic beverages and food via mobile ordering. More information will be made available soon. There will be NO alcohol sold on site.

Questions? Visit noparkingparty.com for more information!

FULL LINEUP:

Riot Ten

Subdocta

Bailo

Wes Walz





