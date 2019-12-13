Diplo and SIDEPIECE Release First Ever Collaboration 'On My Mind'

Diplo and SIDEPIECE unveil their first ever collaboration, "On My Mind," today.

Listen below!

The new release is the second from Diplo on his new label Higher Ground, an imprint of Mad Decent that launched in August and is focused on house tracks and collaborations from established acts and up-and-comers alike.

"When we made this record with Diplo, we knew it was going to be special," explains SIDEPIECE. "We kept going back and forth to get the mix just right but were finally able to nail it. Diplo has been rinsing this one out for over a year now and the reaction has been amazing so far. We're so excited for it to finally be out!"

"On My Mind" samples 702's classic, "Steelo," with Missy Elliot and is the second release from SIDEPIECE, the collaborative duo of Party Favor and Nitti Gritti, who recently joined forces on this new project. A sonic departure for both artists, the duo released their debut single, "Wanna See You," earlier this year and made their debut performance at the Mad Decent Presents: Higher Ground party at The Brooklyn Mirage in NY.

Party Favor has had a massive year with the release of his acclaimed debut album Layers. The LA-based artist was not only instrumental in the rise of festival trap culture, but has seamlessly crossed over into rap and hip-hop, collaborating with some of the biggest names in the industry including Migos, 2 Chainz, and A$AP Ferg.

Following the success of his recent 4 On The Floor EP, Miami-based DJ and producer Nitti Gritti boasts a diverse catalog of original tracks and remixes alike. With productions spanning across a spectrum of genres-from future bass and house to rock and dubstep-Nitti Gritti has seen a wave of support from industry elites and has worked with the likes of Major Lazer, Bad Bunny, and Skip Marley, to name a few.

In recent months Diplo has released country collaborations under his Thomas Wesley moniker with Jonas Brothers and Morgan Wallen, as well as Major Lazer's Khalid collaboration "Trigger," featured on the soundtrack for blockbuster videogame Death Stranding, "Que Calor" featuring J Balvin and El Alfa and "Evapora" with Brazilian star IZA and Ciara.

"On My Mind" follows the release of Diplo and French dance star Born Dirty's "Samba Sujo," which dropped just last month. Higher Ground has seen several releases since its launch including a double-single by Brooklyn-based house duo Walker & Royce titled "Rave Grave," Portuguese/Angolan producer DJEFF's "Time & Freedom" and UK house/techno duo MANT's "Dance On It."

Higher Ground is Diplo's new house imprint. Named after his deep house-inspired Higher Ground EP, the label is a platform to showcase both established and up-and-coming talent in house music, and a new home for Diplo's own house tracks and collaborations. Aiming to transcend a singular sound or subgenre, Higher Ground releases everything from tech-house to deep/melodic house, lo-fi to Afro-infused house, and everything in between.





