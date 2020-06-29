Diplo Shares Video for 'Do Si Do' Featuring Blanco Brown

Diplo shares the video for "Do Si Do" featuring Blanco Brown today.

Watch the video below!

The song is taken from Diplo's country album, Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil, out now on Columbia Records.

Directed by longtime collaborator Brandon Dermer, the video was shot in Joshua Tree and Atlanta, and follows the video for "Dance With Me" featuring Thomas Rhett and Young Thug."

Last week, Diplo was joined by Young Thug, Noah Cyrus and Orville Peck for an exclusive Thomas Wesley set in Fortnite, which will rebroadcast in Fortnite's Party Royale today at 9a.m. PT/12p.m.ET. The set is Diplo's second in Fortnite in recent weeks, after he became the first artist to ever truly play live in the game in May.

Featuring new collaborations with Zac Brown & Danielle Bradbery, Cyrus, Peck and more, Snake Oil includes double Platinum single "Heartless" with Morgan Wallen (and its alternate version with Julia Michaels, which is climbing pop radio charts), "Lonely" with Jonas Brothers, "Do Si Do" with Blanco Brown and "So Long" with Cam.

Diplo-who grew up in Daytona Beach, Florida-has long been incubating ideas for this country project, bringing it to the public for the first time at Stagecoach's first ever Late Night dance party in 2019, where he welcomed Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus for the live debut of "Old Town Road." Diplo also released his own remix of "Old Town Road" and appeared on stage at the 2020 Grammys for a performance of the #1 hit alongside Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey, BTS and more.

Related Articles View More Music Stories