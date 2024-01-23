Diplo Shares Livestream Of Antarctica DJ Set

Directed by Cambron Lyles, the livestream is raising funds for Oceana, the world's largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

Diplo debuts a livestream video of one of his DJ sets recorded in Antarctica during the seven-day expedition he helped organize last month to raise awareness and funds for ocean conservancy in partnership with wellness collective Secular Sabbath—watch it here.

Directed by Cambron Lyles, the livestream is raising funds for Oceana, the world's largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation.

“I think as an artist you should always be pushing the boundaries of what you can do,” Diplo says. “So when I was approached about doing this trip to Antarctica, I knew this was my chance to do what no other DJ has done before. The goal of this trip was to raise awareness around preserving one of the most delicate and special ecosystems that exists by showcasing its natural beauty while making sure to follow all strict land guidelines. And in the process, I got to accomplish something that has been on my bucket list for a while. It's one of my favorite sets I've ever posted to YouTube, and I'm not just saying that.”

Diplo and his crew worked closely with IAATO to ensure the livestream capture was done in a safe and environmentally responsible manner in an effort to promote responsible tourism in Antarctica. Additionally, with his Antarctica set—which features music by Four Tet, Glass Animals, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Zerb, MØ, Flume and more—Diplo officially performed on all seven continents in 2023.

Over the course of a 20-year career that began with his now-legendary Philly club night Hollertronix, Diplo has collaborated with the world's biggest stars and toured the world over. Born in Mississippi and raised in Florida, he and his era-defining labels Mad Decent and Higher Ground continue to champion genres and artists from around the world, and further ventures include a publishing company and various book, film and TV projects.

The thirteen-time Grammy nominee is also a member of the iconic Major Lazer, one third of LSD—the psychedelic supergroup with Sia and Labrinth whose debut album has been streamed over 3 billion times—and half of Silk City with Mark Ronson—whose Platinum-certified, Grammy-winning “Electricity” with Dua Lipa topped charts worldwide. 

His latest releases include last year's Diplo Present Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2—Swamp Savant, his second album as country persona Thomas Wesley, 2022's Diplo, his first full length album of electronic music in 18 years, and several Higher Ground singles.

photo credit: Adam Elmakias



