Diplo Partnering With Secular Sabbath on Seven-Day Luxury Expedition to Antarctica

Diplo confirms he is partnering with wellness collective Secular Sabbath on a seven-day luxury expedition to Antarctica from December 13-20.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More Photo 2 Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More
DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears' Single Photo 3 DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears'
Interview: How Sara Bareilles Is Rallying to Preserve Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Interview: How Sara Bareilles Is Rallying to Preserve Rockwood Music Hall

Diplo Partnering With Secular Sabbath on Seven-Day Luxury Expedition to Antarctica

Grammy-winning artist, producer and DJ Diplo confirms he is partnering with wellness collective Secular Sabbath on a seven-day luxury expedition to Antarctica from December 13-20. Presented in partnership with Ocean Conservancy and Insider Expeditions, the musical and wellness expedition will aim to raise funds and awareness for ocean conservation.

“Finally checking Antarctica off the bucket list with Secular Sabbath,” Diplo says. “When Insider Expeditions explained this would be an opportunity to partner with Ocean Conservancy to raise funding and awareness for ocean conservation and environmental advocacy, I knew I had to say yes.”

The expedition will take place aboard The World Voyager, a 100-cabin luxury yacht equipped with state-of-the-art technology. After flying from Punta Arenas, Chile to the continent via private charter, guests will be treated to multiple DJ sets and live performances, a live Q&A with Diplo, gourmet meals, wellness offerings from Secular Sabbath including sound baths, yoga and breathwork plus excursions to explore the land.

The voyage will raise funding and awareness for Ocean Conservancy, a distinguished nonprofit environmental advocacy group that has been at the forefront of ocean conservation for more than 50 years. Their primary focus is on promoting the well-being of ocean ecosystems, combatting marine pollution, addressing climate change and actively advocating against practices that jeopardize the lives of both marine and human communities.

For over 15 years, Insider Expeditions has curated extraordinary experiences and retreats for specialized groups, artists and organizations across all seven continents. Their trips range from mission-driven expeditions with non-profits to traveling brainstorming workshops for entrepreneurs; from wellness and yoga retreats to extraordinary family reunions; to musical and sports adventures with celebrities. Their driving mission is to share their love for the world through thoughtfully designed experiences, ethical travel practices and truly transformative journeys.

Secular Sabbath is an ambient music and sensory experience collective based in Los Angeles. At the heart of Secular Sabbath are the healing properties of ambient music. Music is proven to have deep psychological and subliminal effects on human beings. Secular Sabbath is a new kind of meditation practice in which you mix sensory experiences, awareness practices and fun to achieve the ultimate state of relaxation and restoration to incorporate into your daily life.

Diplo’s 15+ years of touring have taken him all over the world — to Havana, Kathmandu, Corsica, Karachi, Delhi and countless others. He’s performed in the streets of Paris, at a dog park, on top of a bridge in Australia, out of a minivan in London and across six continents. Now, he’s turning his attention to the last continent on his bucket list—Antarctica.

Approximately 100 fans will be able to join Diplo and other guests and artists on the voyage. More about the expedition, including ticketing and accommodation details, can be found here: https://insiderexpeditions.com/diplo/.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Will Hoge & Country Any Way Collective Release Can I Be Country Too? Photo
Will Hoge & Country Any Way Collective Release 'Can I Be Country Too?'

Will Hoge releases “Can I Be Country Too?” featuring The Kentucky Gentlemen, Michael Allen, Cheryl Deseree, Carmen Dianne and The Country Any Way Collective. Working with members of both The Black Opry and Shoes Off Nashville, Hoge delivers an inclusive song with a resounding message: everyone is welcome in this town. 

2
Something Corporate Announces Las Vegas Headlining Show in October Photo
Something Corporate Announces Las Vegas Headlining Show in October

This will mark the first official headlining gig from the original lineup of the Orange County quintet – Andrew McMahon (vocals, piano), Josh Partington (guitar), Kevin “Clutch” Page (bass), Brian Ireland (drums), and William Tell (guitar) – in 20 years.

3
The Blood Brothers Announce Burn, Piano Island, Burn Vinyl Photo
The Blood Brothers Announce 'Burn, Piano Island, Burn' Vinyl

The 20th Anniversary Limited Collector’s Edition package includes the album on exclusive colored vinyl, “Ambulance vs. Ambulance” 7 inch, and expanded 32-page booklet with new liner notes and photos. The Epitaph webstore is offering a yellow, black and pink color-in-color variant (800 pressed), along with a yellow & pink half and half version.

4
Taylor Acorn Announces East Coast Headlining Tour Photo
Taylor Acorn Announces East Coast Headlining Tour

Nashville based singer/songwriter, Taylor Acorn, is thrilled to debut her Fall East Coast Headlining tour. After a whirlwind year of touring with some of the biggest names in the scene (The Summer Set, Grayscale, Loveless) and gracing the stages of festivals worldwide such as So What?! Music Fest, Download, Greenfield Festival and more.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Will Hoge & Country Any Way Collective Release 'Can I Be Country Too?' Benefiting MusiCaresWill Hoge & Country Any Way Collective Release 'Can I Be Country Too?' Benefiting MusiCares
Something Corporate Announces Las Vegas Headlining Show in OctoberSomething Corporate Announces Las Vegas Headlining Show in October
Sarah Brightman, Nicole Scherzinger & More Join YOSHIKI: UNDER THE SKY Musical Documentary FilmSarah Brightman, Nicole Scherzinger & More Join YOSHIKI: UNDER THE SKY Musical Documentary Film
Video: Watch Netflix's SCOUTS HONOR Documentary Trailer Following Boy Scouts Sexual Abuse ScandalsVideo: Watch Netflix's SCOUTS HONOR Documentary Trailer Following Boy Scouts Sexual Abuse Scandals

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway Video
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
HADESTOWN