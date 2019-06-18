Dinosaur Pile-Up Announces European and UK Tour

Dinosaur Pile-Up have announced a European and UK tour in support of their critically acclaimed fourth album Celebrity Mansions, out now via Parlophone Records.



Having just completed European arena shows supporting Muse, an intimate album release tour of the UK and an adrenaline fuelled performance at Download Festival, Dinosaur Pile-Up are wasting no time getting ready to hit the road again at the end of the year.



They spend the summer on a massive North American tour with Shinedown, followed by their first ever headline tour of the USA, and then as the days get colder they'll be kicking things off in Germany and thrashing their way through Europe, before returning to the UK to finish the tour with a special show at London's very own Scala.

EU/UK TOUR DATES

Nov 28th - Tube, Dusseldorf, DE

Nov 29th - Headcrash, Hamburg, DE

Nov 30th - Musik und Frieden, Berlin, DE

Dec 1st - Backstage, Munich, DE

Dec 2nd - B72, Vienna, AT

Dec 4th - Supersonic, Paris, FR

Dec 5th - Melkweg Up, Amsterdam, NL

Dec 6th - Exchange, Bristol

Dec 8th - Institute, Birmingham, UK

Dec 9th - Garage (Attic Bar), Glasgow, UK

Dec 10th - Academy 3, Manchester, UK

Dec 11th - Scala, London, UK



The return of Dinosaur Pile-Up has been met by an ecstatic reaction from both fans and media alike. Their singles 'Round The Bend', 'Back Foot' and 'Thrash Metal Cassette' have all received incredible support from Radio 1, with Annie Mac, Jordan North, Jack Saunders and Dan P Carter all huge fans of the band at the station. The songs also featured on the playlists of both Radio X and Kerrang Radio.



The album has received a lot of strong critical praise; the band feature on the cover of the latest issue of Upset Magazine and Celebrity Mansions has been hailed as one of Rock Sound's Top 10 albums of the month. The singles have also received strong support from the likes of NME, DIY, Kerrang, The Independent, Dork and many more.



Dinosaur Pile-Up are ruffling feathers and breaking the mould with their most punk rock and in-your-face material to date on their brand new major label deal. With Celebrity Mansions they're proving how vital and pivotal British rock music is today.





