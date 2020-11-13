Digital Servicing: Order Of Operations' 'Love Me Til My Heart Stops' Out November 19

Following his 2014 debut EP, the 4-track Talking Heads covers EP Love Me Til My Heart Stops, is the first recorded output by Paradis as Order Of Operations since the debut.

The EP reintroduces Paradis as a solo act in his own right, after years of performing as part of Brooklyn indie bands (Miserable Chillers, Your Dream Coat, Fixtures), and taking on a production / mixing role for various projects of friends and collaborators within the scene. Love Me Til My Heart Stops is out November 19th - keep an eye out for more on the covers EP and more news from Order Of Operations.



There's a symmetry present in Order Of Operations reimagining the music of Talking Heads in 2020. Caught up in a cacophony of crises, NYC has begun to mirror the rumbling streets of the late 1970s that Byrne and company first crawled up from the cracks of. Alain Paradis sends a bright and lucid current through these songs, replacing irony with something that feels more like empathy. The skittish no-wave originals are remade into evocative synth-pop anthems, spun through a kaleidoscope of chillwave and bedroom pop influences, until they seem to exist in their own unique time and space. Love Me Til My Heart Stops offers another pulse to place alongside your own- and that will never stop making sense.



Love Me Til My Heart Stops was produced and mixed by Alain Paradis and mastered by Sarah Register (Depeche Mode, Cold War Kids, Lower Dens), releasing in full on November 19th. It was originally a Halloween cover set that developed into a cover album.





Order Of Operations began as a love letter to a partner half a world away. The solo project itself became a kind of tumultuous love, a modern collage of vintage artifacts, that Alain Paradis returns to between other projects that live and die and recede into the waves. Now, the former side project is taking center stage.



Order Of Operations is the solo project of Brooklyn musician Alain Paradis. The group spans the spectrum of future-looking indie - from austere cold wave, to noisy post-punk & dream pop, to Big Chair-style synth ballads in search of a John Hughes film. Whatever the influence, the tracks coalesce around Paradis' driving, streetwise production, which makes many stops across New York City's rich landscape of sound and subculture.



Order Of Operations debuted with 2014's EP Constrvctive Delusions. The Talking Heads cover EP Love Me Til My Heart Stops marks his second release, as he works towards his next original music venture. Alain Paradis lives in Bushwick, Brooklyn, NY with his synths and his regal-looking Persian cat Zoe.

