Diet Cig Shares Lead Single 'Who Are You?'

Diet Cig will release their sophomore full-length, Do You Wonder About Me? on May 1 via Frenchkiss Records and today they reveal the album's lead single, "Who Are You?".

The New York Times took note of the band's Alex Luciano's vocals declaring, "the sweet clarity of her voice riding verses that seethe and rumble with a ferocity that harks back to the Who" and today's single showcases that same dichotomy of "sweet" and "seething." Of the track the band notes, "'Who Are You?' is for anyone who's ever received a completely self-serving apology from someone who's hurt them. I learned that healing doesn't wait for an 'I'm sorry' to appear, and it can feel silly to have one arrive when you're completely over it. This song takes these bad feelings and turns them into a fun upbeat jam to dance around in your kitchen to!"

Diet Cig is Alex Luciano and Noah Bowman. They've been compared to tornadoes, firecrackers, and lightning storms, and described as genuine, unapologetic, and down-to-earth. Do You Wonder About Me? Is the follow-up to 2017's critically acclaimed Swear I'm Good At This. The new record marks a more intentional, self-assured Diet Cig; not only in Luciano's radically intimate, acerbic lyrics, but in the duo's sound as well. Luciano and Bowman moved to Richmond, VA in the summer of 2017 as a place to "hide out and make music," and it was there that they wrote Do You Wonder About Me?, Diet Cig's ode to growing up.

The duo have spent a good portion of their past 5 years in a tour van and are anxious to once again hit the road. Their originally scheduled Spring tour has been re-booked for the Fall and the dates now kick off at the previously announced show in Pittsburgh, PA on October 3. They will play Brooklyn's Music Hall Of Williamsburg on November 5 and their first UK show will be November 18 in Bristol at Rough Trade. All dates are listed below.

Diet Cig have made use of social media to compensate for not being able to tour this Spring and recently went live on Instagram answering questions from fans and playing a short set. On Saturday they took part in "Noisey Night In" - a livestream concert hosted by Noisey and VICE to benefit the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. The night also featured Margo Price and Twin Peaks, among others. On Monday the band did a set for AudioTree.

Previous to "Who Are You?" Diet Cig shared the album's kick-off track "Thriving" and "Night Terrors" which was included on NPR's "All Songs" broadcast. Both tracks landed on several "Best of The Week" listings on release.

