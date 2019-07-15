Dierks Bentley, John Berry, Rosanne Cash, and More Commit to Heal The Music Day

The 47-year old step-father of a young country artist had been diagnosed with stage IV cancer and told there was nothing more that could be done. Music Health Alliance helped get him accepted into an out-of-state clinical trial, fill out and submit disability paperwork and find free housing near the hospital. A 45-year old single mom working in concert promotion lost group health coverage and a few days later her daughter broke her leg. Music Health Alliance advocated on her behalf, helping her to apply for coverage through the ACA marketplace, proof of eligibility and negotiated with the insurance company to back date her coverage and cover the expenses, saving the family over $2,000 in out-of-pocket medical expenses. A 61-year old drummer with over 30 years of professional experience suffered a blood borne infection in his eye. Without insurance, he was faced with over $45,000 in medical bills and was told that he would not be able to get diagnostic work done to save his retina without advance payment. Music Health Alliance facilitated a financial aid application with the hospital and was able to get the entire bill for his emergency room visit, surgery and hospital stay written off. A grant from the Ben Eyestone Fund gave him access to an ophthalmologist and a glaucoma specialist where he continues to receive treatment. He is back on the road now with a multi-platinum recording artist.



Since 2013, there have been more than 9,700 examples of members of the music community from coast-to-coast who have received free assistance from Music Health Alliance. The 9-person team has saved more than $43 Million in healthcare costs, including insurance premium savings, medical bill reductions and discounted medications, in six years.



On October 18, 2019, led by Grammy-winning musician Rodney Crowell, Music Health Alliance (MHA) looks to the music community to provide financial support for its critical and life-saving free services during the 3rd annual Heal The Music Day.



Entirely funded through grants and individual and corporate donations, MHA has:

Supported our creative community across 39 states and every genre of music

Spared 541 families from bankruptcy due to a medical crisis

Provided 8 patients with access to transplants including heart, lung, kidney and liver

Facilitated access to over 200 trauma counseling sessions for Las Vegas shooting survivors and their families

Served 9,700 members of the music community nationwide

Saved over $43,000,000 in healthcare costs including insurance premium savings, medical bill reductions and discounted medications



The only non-profit named to Billboard's 2019 Nashville Power Players, MHA Founder and CEO Tatum Allsep and Shelia Shipley Biddy, COO and Certified Senior Advisor®, along with the entire MHA team, remove obstacles so patients can receive lifesaving care.



"Our goal is to raise $500,000 this year to meet the continued increase in critical need," shared Allsep. "With a $10 donation, we are able to provide $300 in life-saving healthcare resources to Heal The Music, so there's no doubt that Heal The Music Day is a great investment into the long-term health and wellness of the music industry as a whole."



To participate in "Heal The Music Day," members of the music community - including artists, songwriters, producers, publishers, publicists, promoters, business managers, record label executives, booking agents, attorneys, venues, stylists and more - can pledge a percentage of their single day earnings to support the lifesaving services provided by Music Health Alliance.



ACME Feed & Seed, Gary Allan, Dierks Bentley, John Berry, Camel Express Car Wash, Rosanne Cash, Rodney Crowell, Kris Wiatr & Associates, Girlilla Marketing, Amy Grant, Emmylou Harris, Michael McIntosh, Monarch Publicity, Dr. Eilleen Sietz, Chris & Morgane Stapleton, Warner Chappell Music Publishing, Jay & Katherine Williams and Yazoo Brewing Company have already joined the Heal The Music Day movement in support of their fellow musicians and music industry colleagues.

Become a Heal The Music Day partner at: MusicHealthAlliance.com/heal-the-music-day

Donate to Music Health Alliance at: MusicHealthAlliance.com/donate-to-heal



Heal The Music Day is an effort to raise awareness and support for the emergency and ongoing medical needs of our country's creative community, 76% of whom are self-employed or part of a small business. The majority don't have access to group health benefits and, in many instances, have limited and unpredictable resources. Music Health Alliance's free services range from access to doctors and hospitals, medicine, health insurance and finding financial assistance during times of illness.



As advocates, Music Health Alliance fights so those in our industry never have to feel alone in a health crisis. Thanks to the direct efforts of Music Health Alliance, members of the music community across the country have gained access to lifesaving cancer treatment, transplants, medications to treat Parkinson's, end of life care and many other crucial services. Its services are free to any person who has worked in the music industry for two or more years, or who has credited contributions to 4 commercially released recordings or videos. Spouses, partners, and children of qualifying individuals may also receive access to the non-profit's services from birth to end of life.



To learn more about Music Health Alliance's free services and how you can take part in "Heal The Music Day," contact MHA at 615-200-6896 or info@musichealthalliance.comand learn more at HealTheMusic.com.





