Diana Panton Releases A CHEERFUL LITTLE EARFUL

One of the brightest jewels in the crown of Canada's contribution to vocal jazz, two-time JUNO Award winner Diana Panton again brings her distinctive brand of sweet, sincere, swinging elegance straight to the hearts of young and old alike with her second album for families, A Cheerful Little Earful.

Conceived as a spirited encore to Diana Panton's JUNO-winning debut children's album, I Believe in Little Things, A Cheerful Little Earful is a thoughtfully curated treasure of sparkling gems from the Great American Songbook seasoned with universally recognized hits from Disney, Sesame Street, and more.

A Cheerful Little Earful Track List:

Happy Talk

It's a Most Unusual Day

"A" You're Adorable

Red Red Robin

I Don't Want to Live on the Moon

Cheerful Little Earful

If You Feel Like Singing, Sing

Music and Me

Pocketful of Miracles

Look to the Rainbow

All in the Golden Afternoon

Experiment

Aren't You Glad You're You?

Sing a Rainbow

Hush-a-Bye Island

In perfect harmony with the authentic jazz sound and style of Diana Panton's unforgettable voice is the artistry of the album's instrumental team who possess stellar international credentials of their own. Order of Canada recipient Don Thompson has established a secure place for himself in the galaxy of jazz greats for both his formidable instrumental accomplishments and his stylish and sensitive musical arrangements. Complementing all this talent is the superb playing of National Jazz Award-winning guitarist Reg Schwager.

Both Thompson and Schwager were members of the George Shearing Quartet, and their high-quality solos shimmer with beauty and veracity throughout A Cheerful Little Earful. The album provides a vibrant connection for kids and adults to the sound, the style, and the spirit of the world of jazz.

Since the release of her first album in 2005, Diana Panton's career has never ceased to accumulate momentum, drawing international acclaim for her ten albums as well as the impressive variety and quality of her catalogue of songs. The numerous honours garnered include JUNO Awards for I Believe in Little Things in 2017 and RED in 2015, two Silver Disc Awards in Japan, six JUNO nominations, nine Hamilton Music Awards, and a host of National Jazz Awards and Canadian and American Independent Music Award nominations. I Believe in Little Things topped the jazz charts on Amazon and iTunes in Canada and the US, rising to #1 on Amazon's "Movers and Shakers" chart and debuting at #8 on Billboard. It was also a Top 10 Jazz Bestseller at HMV Japan and #1 Jazz Album of the Year on Books.com in Taiwan. The album received a four-star review in DownBeat magazine and was one of their Best Albums of the Year for 2016. Diana's 2017 release, solstice/equinox, was a JUNO Vocal Jazz Album nominee, a DownBeat magazine Editor's Pick, and was named one of the Top Albums of the Year by Ici Musique.

A Cheerful Little Earful is available in the U.S. and Canada from Amazon.com, iTunes, and Spotify. The album is also available internationally.





