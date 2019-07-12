DiRTY RADiO Release Lively Music Video For MY FEELINGS

Canadians Shadi and Waspy, known collectively as the electronic music duo DiRTY RADiO, have released a fabulously energetic music video for their song of the moment, 'My Feelings'. Forming part of their 3rd studio album release - 'Pleasures' - in April, the single has accrued over 4 million streams across all DSPs - with 3.9 million plays on Spotify alone - making it the duo's most popular track at the moment. The video showcases a compilation of live footage of the duo doing what they do best: delivering an unforgettable performance for their fans across the world.

Watch the video here:



Collaging together footage from various live performances, the music video highlights the bond between DiRTY RADiO and their audience as they animate their fans with electrifying performances. This connection that the video highlights is precisely what has allowed the duo to achieve the kind of success they've enjoyed following their two-year hiatus. Couple this with some exquisite visual effects and eye-catching graphic designs, and you get a complete project that makes a fine addition to their already impressive artistic catalogue.



"Over the past few months, we had video director Daniel Keen come on tour with us to document the release of "Pleasures" and to capture us performing live in front of new audiences. Being on stage and making fans in real-time is what fuels our passion and this music video is compilation of some of those best moments." - DiRTY RADiO

Newly cracking the 1 million monthly streams mark on Spotify, performing an exceptional showcase at The Great Escape Festival in Brighton, UK, and securing a booking at Germany's renowned Reeperbahn Music Festival, the 'My Feelings' music video exudes the momentum DiRTY RADiO have built up in 2019. Their outstanding artistic prowess has not gone unnoticed. The recent hype surrounding their explosive live performances caught the eye of prestigious London-based booking megacompany Coda Music Agency, whose roster includes some of dance music's biggest names including Alan Walker, Chris Lake, Jamie XX, Kaytranada, and many more.





