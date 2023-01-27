Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dhafer Youssef Releases 10th Studio Album 'Street of Minarets'

Dhafer Youssef Releases 10th Studio Album 'Street of Minarets'

The album is written from the fifty-something Dhafer of today to his teenage-self.

Jan. 27, 2023  

Tunisian oud master and vocalist Dhafer Youssef has released his tenth studio album, Street of Minarets, out today via Back Beat Edition. Written from the fifty-something Dhafer of today to his teenage-self, the album offers a gift for the dreamers, the lovers, the fighters, and the obscure.

Joined by musical icons including Herbie Hancock and Dave Holland, Street of Minarets continues to spotlight Dhafer's seamless ability to build a bridge between Indian, Arabic, and Western classical and jazz music.

Speaking to the importance of Street of Minarets, Dhafer shares, "This album is for a young Dhafer armed only with his oud and music sheets. The kid who, 30 years ago, landed in Vienna carrying an instrument and a backpack. The kid with no more than a few coins in his pocket, no source of income and no lifeline to support him in this new city. Young Dhafer had a plan, a dream: to share his music and to make this his livelihood. And this dream was everything - the key to his delivrance, the source of his inspiration and the roadmap to his fulfillment."

"My childhood memories were not merely depressive wanderings of the mind, but a point of reference, a root stretching into the present to allow for the growth of new branches, and to give life to this album," he continues. "Here, I develop voice effects which are reverberations from my childhood. The sound of megaphones perched high atop the village resonate on this album. This sound is within me. It has never left me, lives inside me. And now it is time that I share it with you. The fruit of my sufferings and raptures, depressions and ruminations, successes and doubts, Street of Minarets is my offering to you."

The 12-track LP features an ensemble of friends in addition to Herbie (piano) and Dave (double bass) including Marcus Miller (bass), Nguyên Lê (guitar), Rakesh Chaurasia (flute), Adriano Dos Santos Tenori (percussion), Vinnie Colaiuta (drums) and Ambrose Akinmusire (trumpet) who Dhafer first invited to be on the record before eagerly composing the music with them in mind.

The album's opener and title track, "Street of Minarets," is an amalgamation of chants and thrumming sounds setting the tone for what's to come as the cinematic "Bal D'âme" carries the listener through an antiphony between Dhafer's oud and Herbie's piano.

Drawing upon his funk repertoire, "SharQ Suite II: Funky SharQ" and "Sudra Funk'' are masterfully driven by syncopated rhythms of bass and drums as "Herbie's Dance" shows how Dhafer imagined how the legend himself would play over the groovy tune. Meanwhile, lead single and album closer "Ondes of Chakras," which Spotify featured as one of the Best Jazz Songs of 2022, is enveloped by a flurry of woodwind flourishes, strings, and a percussive backdrop.

Originally recorded at the historic Sunset Studio in Los Angeles with flute and percussion recorded in Paris, mixed in Lyon, France, and mastered in Göteborg, Sweden, Street of Minarets is the outcome of persevering through uncertainty and strife over the course of five years. After playing his last show before the beginning of the pandemic, Dhafer sank into an intense state of anxiety and depression when he woke up without his voice and soon learned he would be in need of emergency vocal surgery.

While the procedure went smoothly, the road to recovery was long and painful but accompanied by silver linings. In his dreams, Dhafer began experiencing music in new ways, interacting with them as he never had, which ignited the passion that was missing when Street of Minarets was in its beginning stages. Having an epiphany of sorts, he finally knew how to rearrange and rewrite the album in the way it was meant to be. What was once an unfinished project of sufferings and successes ultimately spotlights Dhafer's inspiring resilience and determination on his best work to date.

Listen to the new album here:



GUNNAR Announces Debut Album Best Mistake Photo
GUNNAR Announces Debut Album 'Best Mistake'
Southern California’s GUNNAR shares his newest single & video “Fuck a Broken Heart,” alongside the announcement of his debut album Best Mistake and produced by Brendan O’Brien (The Killers, Bruce Springsteen, Rage Against The Machine). The punchy anthem is a taste of what to expect from GUNNAR’s debut.
Rauw Alejandro & Daddy Yankee Release New Collaboration Photo
Rauw Alejandro & Daddy Yankee Release New Collaboration
Leave it to Rauw Alejandro to finagle one last surprise for millions of fans of Daddy Yankee, like Rauw himself. As he’s done before, he likes to leave one secret track on the album to drop later on, and track 7 comes to us in the form of “Panties Y Brasieres” Feat El Cangri himself, Daddy Yankee.
Sabina Sciubba Unveils New Single Adam Photo
Sabina Sciubba Unveils New Single 'Adam'
The video features an animation of Lucas Cranach the Elder’s 1531 painting “Adam and Eve in Paradise (The Fall).” In Sciubba’s reimagining Adam and Eve dance to the beat, embrace, separate, embrace again and eventually depart Eden. Watch the new music video now!
Kaki King Announces Tour Dates to Celebrate Debut Album Photo
Kaki King Announces Tour Dates to Celebrate Debut Album
One of the world's most adored and accomplished guitarists, Kaki King will be hitting the road this February to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her debut record “Everybody Loves You”, released in 2003 on Velour. To this day, “Everybody Loves You” continues to influence a generation of guitarists and guitar loves with fan favorites.

From This Author - Michael Major


Jeff Richmond Says MEAN GIRLS Songs Have Been 'Reinvented' For Movie MusicalJeff Richmond Says MEAN GIRLS Songs Have Been 'Reinvented' For Movie Musical
January 27, 2023

Jeff Richmond has given an update on the upcoming film adaption of Mean Girls the musical. Richmond stated that he and his wife, Tina Fey, are working 'day-to-day' on the new movie musical, revealing that the music has been 'reinvented' for the big screen. The film stars Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey and Reneé Rapp.
Sam MacPherson Shares New Song 'Play Dumb'Sam MacPherson Shares New Song 'Play Dumb'
January 27, 2023

Singer-songwriter and producer Sam MacPherson kicks off the new year with the release of his new song “Play Dumb.' Co-written by MacPherson, Mags Duval (The Highwomen, Nessa Barrett), and Adam Yaron (Faouzia, Christian French), the new offering is a delicate and gentle song about the struggle of moving on after a relationship dissolves.
Toosii Kicks off 2023 With New Single 'Magic Potion'Toosii Kicks off 2023 With New Single 'Magic Potion'
January 27, 2023

After closing out 2022 with Boys Don’t Cry: Men Do (Deluxe), which shot to #1 on Apple Music’s R&B Chart, and the direct support slot on Rod Wave’s Beautiful Mind arena tour, Toosii is back with “Magic Potion,” a gritty, sensual track. Released via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records, “Magic Potion” is available now.
CASSIDY KING Shares New Single Featuring WRENNCASSIDY KING Shares New Single Featuring WRENN
January 27, 2023

Singer-songwriter Cassidy King releases a remix of her energetic and uplifting song “Matcha Tea.” Recorded in LA, the track depicts a relationship about feelings not reciprocated evenly. In the new version of the track, tech pop star WRENN adds a deeper layer with a verse portraying the role of the heartbreaker.
THE LATHUMS Announce Castlefield Arena Headline DateTHE LATHUMS Announce Castlefield Arena Headline Date
January 27, 2023

The Lathums have announced their biggest headline show to date, performing at the iconic, open-air Castlefield Bowl in Manchester on Fri 30 June 2023. Tickets for the landmark show go on sale at 9.30am on Fri 3 February 2023. The Wigan four-piece return to Manchester’s 8,000 capacity amphitheatre as headliners.
share