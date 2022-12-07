Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Devo's Gerald V. Casale's 'The Invisible Man' Gets Remixed by Heaven 17's Martyn Ware

The remix was released alongside a new video.

Dec. 07, 2022  

On Record Store Day Black Friday DEVO's Gerald V. Casale released The Invisible Man on vinyl, CD, cassette and streaming and today, he's set to release two additional remixes for DSPs from legendary musician and producer Martyn Ware, founder of The Human League, Heaven 17 and British Electric Foundation.

"Martyn Ware liked my new song and offered to do the remixes," said Gerald V. Casale. "That's very satisfying, to be part of a community of musicians who respect and are inspired by each other's work."

The feeling was mutual.

"Jerry Casale is a genius," said Martyn Ware. "There, I've said it. He is a true renaissance man, with a beautiful, humanistic core."

The Invisible Man features musicians Gerald V. Casale, Josh Freese (Guns N Roses, Nine Inch Nails, Weezer) & Steve Bartek (Oingo Boingo).

About Gerald V. Casale

Gerald V. Casale is a founding member of the band DEVO, songwriter, music video director and vintner. He's the main lyricist and one of the main composers. Casale is a groundbreaking video director for bands like The Cars ("Touch and Go"), Foo Fighters ("I'll Stick Around"), Soundgarden ("Blow Up The Outside World"), Rush ("Mystic Rhythms"), A Perfect Circle ("Imagine") & others.



From This Author - Michael Major


