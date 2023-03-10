Devon Cole Shares New Single 'Call U After Rehab'

Toronto-based alt-pop singer and songwriter Devon Cole is back with her new single, "Call U After Rehab," out March 10th on Arista Records.

Following her hit singles like "W.I.T.C.H." and "Hey Cowboy," "Call U After Rehab" exemplifies Devon's softer side. "'Call U After Rehab' is my most vulnerable release yet," says Devon.

"It's a love song about pausing a relationship in order to take care of myself. was putting off my issues for a while and finding any way to justify my bad habits. Deciding to say goodbye to my closest comforts, to give myself the space and time to heal, felt like ripping off a bandaid that had been there for ages. And this release kind of feels the same, in some ways. I hope people can relate by interpreting the rehab idea however they want to."

Catchily packaging social truths in repeat worthy pop bops, 24-year-old Devon Cole has quietly emerged as an enigmatic and engaging force to be reckoned with over the past year. Her buzzing smash "W.I.T.C.H." (Woman in Total Control of Herself) has eclipsed 70 million streams and counting. Following this success, she maintained her momentum with the endlessly catchy sex-positive anthem "Hey Cowboy."

Since signing to Arista Records in 2022, Devon has reached the precipice of a major breakthrough. She's already amassed millions of streams across her repertoire, received critical acclaim from tastemakers Billboard, BUSTLE and EARMILK, and recently nabbed a 2023 Juno Award nomination for 'Breakthrough Artist of the Year' and a 2023 Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Award nomination for Favorite Breakout Artist.

Listen to the new single here:

PC: Billie Black