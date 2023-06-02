Devon Cole Releases New Single '1-800-Got-Stress'

Toronto-based alt-pop singer-songwriter Devon Cole shares an emotionally charged new single and music video entitled “1-800-GOT-STRESS” via RCA Records.

In the track, Devon reveals a vulnerable side as she wrestles with anxiety. She adds, “’1-800-GOT-STRESS’ is a song about feeling helpless and lost. I’ve struggled with anxiety throughout my life, and there are times when I’ve been unbelievably low. Now that I’m older, I’ve got a better handle on how to cope—and meds help—but there were times in my early teens and in university where I could not see the light at the end of the tunnel. And that’s a really scary feeling. So, I wanted to create a song that conveys those feelings of helplessness. All I needed in those times of mental struggle was to feel seen. I hope people who listen feel seen.”

In the accompanying visual directed by Columinati Films, Devon wanders empty streets evocative of a classic film as she sings in the back of a cab and inside of a phone booth while billboards with “1-800-GOT-STRESS” watch over her.

“1-800-GOT-STRESS'' picks up where Devon left off on the starkly honest “Call U After Rehab.” The track has drummed up much critical acclaim. Raydar Magazine proclaimed, “Her candor and vulnerability will undoubtedly resonate with listeners who can relate to the broader theme of self-care in their own lives,” while Pop Dust raved, “She has one of the more versatile voices in pop music,” and V Magazine touted it in “V’s New Music Roundup'' and dubbed it “self-reflective.”

Catchily packaging social truths in repeat worthy bops, 24-year-old Devon Cole has emerged as an enigmatic and engaging force to be reckoned with over the past year. Her viral single “W.I.T.C.H.” (Woman in Total Control of Herself) has eclipsed over 80 million streams. Following this success, she released the endlessly catchy sex-positive anthem “Hey Cowboy.”

Since signing to RCA Records in 2022, Devon has reached the precipice of a major breakthrough. She has already amassed millions of streams across her repertoire, received critical acclaim from the likes of Billboard, V Magazine, Bustle, and Earmilk, and was nominated for ‘Breakthrough Artist of the Year’ at the 2023 Juno Awards and Favorite Breakout Artist’ at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

Photo Credit: Lauren Wade