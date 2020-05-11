Devon Allman Announces May Schedule for the 'We Are Still All Together' Tour

BMG recording artist Devon Allman of The Allman Betts Band has announced a third phase of shows for the "We Are Still All Together" Tour 2020. With an average of 70,000 views per show, the "We Are Still All Together Tour" is proving to be a smashing success.

"These livestream shows have been a huge success. Last month we gave away 4 guitars courtesy of Gibson guitars, we had a guest star performance from G.Love who played a song from his home in Boston. The donations have been so amazing helping our touring crew have a paycheck during these unprecedented times. I'm looking forward to the May shows as there's a little something for everyone and we are giving away more guitars, T-shirts, Kyser capos and more," said Devon Allman, of the series.

The shows will be LIVE on the Devon Allman Facebook Page and then reposted the next day to all platforms like YouTube, Instagram etc.

All proceeds raised during these performances have gone to the touring crew of The Allman Betts Band.

NEWLY ADDED SHOWS

May 12th - Variety Show / Solo Acoustic 7 pm Central Time

May 14th - The Devon Allman Project - with Jackson Stokes, Justin Corgan, John Lum, R. Scott Bryan 7pm Central Time

May 17th - All Allman Show Part lll with Jackson Stokes, R.Scott Bryan 5 pm Central Time

May 19th - Solo Acoustic Metal Night 7 pm Central Time

May 28th - Solo Acoustic Grunge Night 7pm Central Time

May 31st - Americana Night Part ll - with Mattie Schell, R. Scott Bryan 5 pm Central Time





