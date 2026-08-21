Devid Dega Returns to SECOND STATE with OLD SCHOOL DEVOTION EP

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Devid Dega has returned to Second State Audio with a new two-track release, the 'Old School Devotion' EP, out August 21st, 2026.

With 'Old School Devotion', Devid Dega returns to Second State Audio and delivers a two track peak-time weapon built for the small hours. Darker and hypnotic, both cuts carry the raw, stripped-back energy of 90's club culture - a sound Dega has made his own, filtered through years spent behind the decks and in the studio.

The title track sets the tone immediately, driving forward with a relentless, hypnotic groove that locks the room in and refuses to let go. Second track 'Want You Back' style darker undertones and rugged textures nod directly to the golden era of club music, while still hitting with the weight and precision of a modern peak-time tool.

Devid Dega discovered techno at an early age, inspired by artists such as Marco Bailey, Vitalic and Luca Morris, and quickly made music the centre of his life. After establishing himself as a DJ and club resident in Italy, he expanded into event and club management before launching his production career in 2009, releasing on respected labels including MB Elektronics, Tronic, Terminal M, DCLTD, Alchemy, Pornographic and JAM.

His productions have been supported by some of techno's biggest names including Adam Beyer, Dubfire, Richie Hawtin, Maceo Plex, Cristian Varela, Uto Karem, Mauro Picotto and UMEK - taking him to dancefloors across Italy and Europe.

Releasing on Second State, the platform Pan-Pot call home since 2014, acting as a label through which they can release tracks, host events, showcase fashion and present visual ideas to techno lovers and dance-floor lovers from all over the world.

With 'Old School Devotion', Devid Dega pays tribute to the sound that shaped him — and gives it a peak-time home on the dancefloor today.

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