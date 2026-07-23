FORT X Festival to Make Debut at Medieval Slovenian Castle With Dixon, Maceo Plex & More

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A new boutique electronic music festival will make its debut this September as Fort X transforms Slovenia's medieval Mokrice Castle into a day festival for underground house and techno. Taking place on 5th September 2026, the inaugural edition brings together Dixon, Maceo Plex, Jimi Jules, Âme DJ, Butch, Nic Fanciulli and more inside a medieval fortress surrounded by woodland just outside Ljubljana.

Rather than building a temporary festival site, Fort X has been designed around the architecture and landscape of Mokrice Castle itself, a 15th-century fortress. Stages are woven through hidden courtyards, woodland paths and centuries-old stone walls, with bespoke lighting and projection mapping transforming the historic setting after dark before sunrise sessions carry through into Sunday morning.

The inaugural lineup features cultured house and techno artists from across Europe, including Âme DJ, Butch, Dixon, Fiona Kraft, Jimi Jules, Maceo Plex, Mimi x Fy and Nic Fanciulli alongside regional artists Aney F, Elena Mikac, Joe Quinn and Pablo Panda. Capacity has been intentionally kept limited, with programming designed around longer sets and an intimate audience.

Fort X is brought to life in collaboration with BSH Events, one of Europe's leading electronic music promoters organising a series of landmark site-specific events in the region and Main Stage Travel, the team behind renowned destination festivals, Kala and Snowboxx.

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