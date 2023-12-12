Detroit's Shadow Show Announces New LP 'Fantasy Now'

The album will be released on February 16.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: CHRISTMAS Is A Time To CHER! Photo 1 CHERy Christmas Everyone!
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live Photo 2 Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live
New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate Photo 3 New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummers Vocals on 'Edelweiss' & More on THE SOUND OF MUSIC Super Photo 4 Listen: Hear 'The Sound of Music' Super Deluxe Soundtrack

Detroit's Shadow Show Announces New LP 'Fantasy Now'

Detroit trio Shadow Show announces its sophomore LP, Fantasy Now! (due Feb. 16) and shares the first single / video from it, "Mystic Spiral." The band offers a glimpse at what the song is about: "“Mystic Spiral” is an invitation into the world of Shadow Show.

The first single off their upcoming album, Fantasy Now!, presents concepts of escapism, mysticism, and a sonic evolution of all that's come before. Enjoy the ride!" -Shadow Show ***

Hailing from Detroit, Shadow Show is a new sound in light of a new era. Sleek and spellbinding, the music sweeps you up into its frenetic psychedelic grooves and dazzling harmonies. Their music pushes the boundaries of what can be, yet remains deeply rooted in the raw, untouchable Detroit sound. In their truest form, the group represents the love of a time long lost and the will of a time not yet discovered.

A power trio of a mysterious hue, Shadow Show combines elements of 60's garage-psychedelia into a 21st century modern pop-art incarnation. They project a vision to the world in their display: a spectacle of light as curious as shadow. 

Shadow Show, comprised of guitarist Ava East, bassist Kate Derringer, and drummer Kerrigan Pearce, debuted in August 2018. They made their presence known worldwide upon the release of their debut album, Silhouettes, released via Burger Records (US), Greenway Records / Reverberation Appreciation Society (US) and Stolen Body Records (UK) in February 2020. 

Following their first album, Shadow Show has released several singles while simultaneously focusing on their new epic masterpiece, Fantasy Now!.  Shadow Show has also ventured out on multiple US tours, as well as a EU/UK tour that they completed in April and May of 2022.  They currently have upcoming US and EU/UK tours starting in March of 2024.

TOUR DATES

12/31 Detroit, MI - Northern Lights

 More About The New Album, Fantasy Now!

Hailing from Detroit, Shadow Show is an uncompromising power trio that combines elements of 60's garage-psychedelia into a 21st century modern pop-art incarnation. Sleek and spellbinding, the music sweeps you up into frenetic grooves and dazzling harmonies. Their music pushes the boundaries of what can be, yet remains deeply rooted in the raw, untouchable Detroit sound.

Three years ago, Shadow Show released their debut album, “Silhouettes,” in the US (Burger Records) and UK (Stolen Body Records). Since then, they have dedicated themselves to writing, arranging, and producing their epic masterpiece, Fantasy Now!, while occasionally taking breaks for full length US, UK, and EU tours, as well as obtaining support dates with bands like Automatic, Death Valley Girls, The Nude Party, and the 5.6.7.8's, to name a few. 

Fantasy Now is a huge step forward from their debut LP, reaching a more ambitious Sgt. Peppery psychedelic vision that includes swirling pop melodies, fuzz guitar hooks, flutes, tympani, backwards surprise twists, and a magical medieval acapella interlude.

Shindig Magazine says Shadow Show "transport the listener down a spiral into the mind's eye.” Allmusic praises their "kaleidoscopic explosion of tremolo guitars and mod pop vocal harmonies,” and YouTube user KEVIN_USA1980 commented "These songs, those harmonies and their stylish sensibilities defy all reasonable expectations after hearing them simply described as Detroit Garage Rock." The band has recently completed a USA tour, and full USA and European dates are being booked for Spring 2024.

Shadow Show's transcendental triumph, Fantasy Now! was written, recorded, and produced by Shadow Show in Detroit, MI, with the exception of “Aunt Maizy,” recorded live in London, UK. Mastered by Warren Defever (Third Man Records, His Name Is Alive). The album will be released worldwide February 16, 2024 on Little Cloud Records (US) and Stolen Body Records (UK).



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Dillinger Escape Plan Announce June 21 Show At Brooklyn Paramount Photo
Dillinger Escape Plan Announce June 21 Show At Brooklyn Paramount

The Dillinger Escape Plan will celebrate 25 years of their acclaimed 1999 debut album Calculating Infinity with a reunion show on June 21, 2024 in Brooklyn, NY at the legendary Brooklyn Paramount. The band will play the album in its entirety for the first time ever with co-founder and original vocalist Dimitri Minakakis.

2
Mento Buru Releasing New Holiday EP East Bakersfield Christmas II Photo
Mento Buru Releasing New Holiday EP 'East Bakersfield Christmas II'

Mento Buru is a 7-piece band from Bakersfield, CA that combines an energetic blend of Latin alternative, Jamaican SKA and reggae sounds. Veterans of ska music's hyperactive nineties third wave, the group has released music on the Moon Ska and Steady Beat record labels establishing their reputation as a genre-defying musical act around the globe.

3
Corey Taylor Announces CMF2 2024 North American Tour Photo
Corey Taylor Announces CMF2 2024 North American Tour

Corey Taylor is back for another North American tour in support of his acclaimed new solo studio album, CMF2. The 20-date headline tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off in Canada with shows in Toronto and Montreal followed by stops in New York City, Philadelphia, Grand Rapids, Atlanta, and Charlotte, to name a few.

4
Social Distortion Announce Co-Headline Tour With Bad Religion Photo
Social Distortion Announce Co-Headline Tour With Bad Religion

Social Distortion and Bad Religion have announced a co-headline tour. With additional support from The Lovebombs, the two iconic bands will join forces to bring their signature sounds and beloved catalogs to stages across the continent, showcasing their enduring legacy and influence on the punk rock movement.  

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer Video
Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
MJ THE MUSICAL
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD