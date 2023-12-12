Detroit's Shadow Show Announces New LP 'Fantasy Now'

Detroit trio Shadow Show announces its sophomore LP, Fantasy Now! (due Feb. 16) and shares the first single / video from it, "Mystic Spiral." The band offers a glimpse at what the song is about: "“Mystic Spiral” is an invitation into the world of Shadow Show.

The first single off their upcoming album, Fantasy Now!, presents concepts of escapism, mysticism, and a sonic evolution of all that's come before. Enjoy the ride!" -Shadow Show ***

Hailing from Detroit, Shadow Show is a new sound in light of a new era. Sleek and spellbinding, the music sweeps you up into its frenetic psychedelic grooves and dazzling harmonies. Their music pushes the boundaries of what can be, yet remains deeply rooted in the raw, untouchable Detroit sound. In their truest form, the group represents the love of a time long lost and the will of a time not yet discovered.

A power trio of a mysterious hue, Shadow Show combines elements of 60's garage-psychedelia into a 21st century modern pop-art incarnation. They project a vision to the world in their display: a spectacle of light as curious as shadow.

Shadow Show, comprised of guitarist Ava East, bassist Kate Derringer, and drummer Kerrigan Pearce, debuted in August 2018. They made their presence known worldwide upon the release of their debut album, Silhouettes, released via Burger Records (US), Greenway Records / Reverberation Appreciation Society (US) and Stolen Body Records (UK) in February 2020.

Following their first album, Shadow Show has released several singles while simultaneously focusing on their new epic masterpiece, Fantasy Now!. Shadow Show has also ventured out on multiple US tours, as well as a EU/UK tour that they completed in April and May of 2022. They currently have upcoming US and EU/UK tours starting in March of 2024.

TOUR DATES

12/31 Detroit, MI - Northern Lights

More About The New Album, Fantasy Now!

Three years ago, Shadow Show released their debut album, “Silhouettes,” in the US (Burger Records) and UK (Stolen Body Records). Since then, they have dedicated themselves to writing, arranging, and producing their epic masterpiece, Fantasy Now!, while occasionally taking breaks for full length US, UK, and EU tours, as well as obtaining support dates with bands like Automatic, Death Valley Girls, The Nude Party, and the 5.6.7.8's, to name a few.

Fantasy Now is a huge step forward from their debut LP, reaching a more ambitious Sgt. Peppery psychedelic vision that includes swirling pop melodies, fuzz guitar hooks, flutes, tympani, backwards surprise twists, and a magical medieval acapella interlude.

Shindig Magazine says Shadow Show "transport the listener down a spiral into the mind's eye.” Allmusic praises their "kaleidoscopic explosion of tremolo guitars and mod pop vocal harmonies,” and YouTube user KEVIN_USA1980 commented "These songs, those harmonies and their stylish sensibilities defy all reasonable expectations after hearing them simply described as Detroit Garage Rock." The band has recently completed a USA tour, and full USA and European dates are being booked for Spring 2024.

Shadow Show's transcendental triumph, Fantasy Now! was written, recorded, and produced by Shadow Show in Detroit, MI, with the exception of “Aunt Maizy,” recorded live in London, UK. Mastered by Warren Defever (Third Man Records, His Name Is Alive). The album will be released worldwide February 16, 2024 on Little Cloud Records (US) and Stolen Body Records (UK).