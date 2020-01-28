Despacio to Return to the Knockdown Center this April

Despacio brings its seven-hour vinyl-only odysseys to New York once again, this April 2, 3 and 4 at the Knockdown Center in Queens.



Conceived by James Murphy (LCD Soundystem, DFA Records) and David and Stephen Dewaele (Soulwax, 2manydjs), Despacio features a dance floor surrounded by a monolithic custom built 50,000 watt McIntosh sound system, creating an immersive sound experience like no other.



James, David & Stephen will be behind the decks for three daily seven-hour sessions from 9pm to 4am throughout Despacio's run at the Knockdown Center.

James Murphy is one of the most influential musical figures of the last two decades. As founder and principal of LCD Soundsystem, he has created four of the most acclaimed albums of the millennium-including 2017's #1 AMERICAN DREAM (Columbia Records/DFA), which featured the Best Dance Recording GRAMMY-winning track "tonite." Murphy is also founder of the DFA label, a renowned producer whose credits include albums by Arcade Fire and Yeah Yeah Yeahs, an in-demand remixer, guest musician on the likes of David Bowie's ★, composer of scores for films including Greenberg and While We're Young, and, of course, DJ with exquisite taste and great love of dark and obscure, undiscovered music, in the disco and house tradition.

David and Stephen Dewaele have consistently pushed the boundaries of music into new and innovative territory by diversifying into many different guises. They are a band (Soulwax), djs (2manydjs), a record label and studio (DEEWEE), a sound system (Despacio) and even created a visual radio station and app and website (Radio Soulwax) which became a globetrotting live event. Not to mention producing some of the most cutting edge remixes such as Marie Davidson's "Work It"which has been nominated for Best remix at the Grammys as well as Warpaint, Tame Impala, LCD Soundsystem, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Metronomy, Arcade Fire, Daft Punk, Gossip, Hot Chip, MGMT, and many more. With their 2002 2manydjs album 'As Heard on Radio Soulwax Pt 2' they created a new remixing style that set the template for imitators ever since. In 2005 Soulwax were the first to record and release a remix of one of their own albums: 'Any Minute Now' which became 'Nite Versions'.



In the midst of all this they have toured extensively throughout the globe, both as 2manydjs and Soulwax. After a long hiatus they return with the first Soulwax album in many years, From DEEWEE, recorded in a single day in their DEEWEE studio and in June 2018, they came back with another LP, "Essential" which was originally made for BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix. (They are the first artist to ever submit an entire hour's worth of original material for the show). Recently they have been producing an entire roster of acts for their own DEEWEE label including Charlotte Adigery, Asa Moto, Laima and James Righton.

Founded in 1949, McIntosh Laboratory is known for offering distinguished quality audio products, superior customer service and the ultimate experience in music and film. All McIntosh products are handcrafted at the Binghamton, NY factory by 130 employees with a passion for music and the McIntosh heritage. McIntosh continues to define the ultimate home entertainment experience for discriminating consumers around the world, with the iconic "McIntosh Blue" Watt Meters globally recognized as a symbol of quality audio. Since its inception, McIntosh has been powering some of the most important moments in music history and pop culture. From President Lyndon Johnson's inauguration speech, to Woodstock, to the infamous Grateful Dead "Wall of Sound," McIntosh has not only witnessed history, it has shaped it. With McIntosh, customers have the ability to create their own premium audio experience - and truly live their music.





Related Articles View More Music Stories