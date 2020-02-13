Desert Sessions Releases Video for 'If You Run' From Desert Sessions Vol. 11

Joshua Homme's collaborative motley crew Desert Sessions follow up the recent fever dream vision of their "Easier Said Than Done" clip with the latest music video from Desert Sessions Vols. 11 & 12 (aka respectively Arrivederci Despair and Tightwads & Nitwits & Critics & Heels) (Matador): "If You Run." Directed by filmmaker / actor Rio Hackford, "If You Run" stars Homme and DS newcomer Libby Grace as a mysterious hitchhiker, following them on a sinister trip through the Joshua Tree desert, culminating in a freakishly hallucinatory finale set at the famed Rancho De La Luna studio. Hackford's "If You Run" visualization also stars DS collaborators Billy Gibbons, Dave Catching, Matt Sweeney, Stella Mozgawa, and Carla Azar.



"The video was inspired by Josh bringing an unknown Libby Grace into the Dessert Sessions arena to show her haunting magic to the world. Homme, Sweeney and I are some of the only people who have heard Libby's music, so the idea of them introducing her to the players and recording process lit the fuse.

The song lent itself perfectly to the lonesome desert landscape and the spell that the Rancho can cast on anyone that passes through its doors." - Rio Hackford

Dim the lights and join Homme and Grace on a trip through the mystical California desert below!



In other news... Inspired by the (disappointingly) frequent misspelling of the Desert Sessions, the desert collective have launched the Dessert Sessions: Feral Recipes for the Joyful Destruction of Taste Buds, a unique collection of otherworldly recipes created and inspired by the music of the Desert Sessions. Cheese stuffed meat rings, sardine topped doughnut cakes, avocado and sour cream gelatin plates abound! Fans can try their hands at one of these recipes here and share their creations by tagging #dessertsessions.



Ending a 16-year hiatus, Desert Sessions returned in October 2019 with the most ambitious entries to date in its expansive and elusive catalog. Vols. 11 & 12 were recorded (mostly) in December 2018 at Rancho De La Luna studios in Joshua Tree, CA, with Queens of the Stone Age founder and Desert Sessions ringleader/producer Joshua Homme enlisting a cast of players including Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top), Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint), Jake Shears (Scissor Sisters), Mike Kerr (Royal Blood), Carla Azar (Autolux, Jack White), Les Claypool (Primus), Matt Sweeney (Chavez, Superwolf, Endless Boogie), Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, Toast of London), Libby Grace and of course Töôrnst Hülpft.





