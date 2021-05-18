Des Rocs Announces Debut Headline Tour 'DES ROCS ALIVE'

Today, the NYC-native Des Rocs announced

Des Rocs Alive, a 20+ date debut headline tour that kicks off with Firefly Music Festival in September and concludes on November 4 with a hometown show at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City. The tour will make stops at iconic venues around the country like The Troubadour in Los Angeles, The Turf Club in Minneapolis, and Antone's in Austin, TX. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 21 HERE with Filthy Animals and local presales in the days between now and then. Find a full list of tour dates below.

"I feel like I was put on this earth to play shows," says Des Rocs. "Since I was 13 I've played my guitar in basements and dive bars across the country to anyone who'd listen. This tour is a lifetime in the making. All the bumps & bruises along the way have made me who I am, they're gonna pour out through my veins every single night of this tour. I can't wait to finally put all these songs on a stage after dreamin' about it for a year in isolation. I'm ready to lose myself again, the way I always have."

Des Rocs' first show back will be a performance at Firefly Music Festival which occurs on September 23-26 in Dover, DE, featuring Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala and Lizzo. On October 8, Des will perform at the sold out Aftershock Festival alongside Metallica, Rancid, and more. Known for his dynamic and electrifying performances, Consequence of Sound said, "Des' impressive sound is matched by his in-your-face stage presence and brooding charisma," while Rock Bands LA said, "...he roams the stage as if he owns it. No stage is too big."

The announcement of Des Rocs Alive follows his breakthrough EP This Is Our Life, which was released via 300 Entertainment in December of 2020. The album's title track "This Is Our Life" has been streamed 6M+ times and hit Top 20 at Active Rock radio and Top 40 at Alternative radio. Consequence of Sound said, "His brand of rock 'n' roll features a frenetic and dramatic edge... offering up slices of post-punk and art rock," while American Songwriter said, "His is a different elixir of rock, one drawn from icons and mixed into some nefarious concoction."

Des Rocs is a fourth-generation New Yorker and former pizza maker. His music has been streamed 100 million+ times across all platforms, and he's shared stages with The Rolling Stones, Muse, K Flay, Fall Out Boy, Weezer and Grandson. To date, Des Rocs has released three EPs: Let the Vultures In, Martyr Parade, and This Is Our Life. Fans can expect new music to be released later this year.

Tour Dates:

September 23-26 - Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

September 28 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

September 30 - Columbus, OH @ The Basement

October 1 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

October 2 - St. Paul, MI @ Turf Club

October 5 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

October 8 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

October 10 - Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

October 11 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

October 13 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

October 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour

October 16 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

October 19 - Austin, TX @ Antone's

October 20 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links

October 21 - Houston, TX @ The Secret Group

October 23 - Nashville, TN @ The End

October 25 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle Backroom

October 26 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

October 27 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

November 2 - Boston, MA @ The Middle East (upstairs)

November 4 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Tickets are on sale this Friday, May 21 at 10am local time. There will be a Filthy Animals Fan Presale on May 19, and a Local Venue Presale on May 20. See HERE for more info.

Photo Credit: Rock and Egg