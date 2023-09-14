Derrick Brown Drops Comedy & Poetry Album 'A Close Shave With Heaven'

‘A Close Shave with Heaven’ is available for streaming on all platforms.

Sep. 14, 2023

Derrick Brown Drops Comedy & Poetry Album 'A Close Shave With Heaven'

Derrick Brown’s comedy & poetry album 'A Close Shave with Heaven' is out today via PGF Records. Hailed as an "exuberant debut" (Paste), the album was recorded live in Boston with intro by Eugene Mirman who is a fan and signed Derrick to his PGF Records comedy label whose roster also includes Maeve Higgins and Bobcat Goldthwait.

Likely to be unlike any other stand-up album you’ve heard recently, 'A Close Shave with Heaven' is tender and funny and filled with anecdotes and experiences taken from the heart of a poet and put thru the lens of a stand-up.

It all began for this former paratrooper-turned-poet when David Cross invited Derrick to perform comedy at All Tomorrow's Parties, and it was there that Derrick's love of combining poetry and comedy was ignited. Derrick has since performed opening for comedians and bands including Cold War Kids, Afghan Whigs, Rival Sons, Kyle Kinane, Kristen Schaal, Kurt Braunohler, Cross, Mirman, and more. Derrick has written 10 poetry books and can be found performing on stages around L.A. where he now calls home.

‘A Close Shave with Heaven’ is available for streaming on all platforms. It is also available on vinyl, and special "The Total Brownie Jam Pack" which includes 'A Close Shave with Heaven' on vinyl, a 2 egg carrying case with carabiner (eggs not included), a stealthy shaving cream cannister with secret advice inside, and a book of poems.

Derrick Brown is a comedian and poet. His mission is to blend poetry and comedy to show people that poetry doesn't have to be annoying and soul crushing. He has performed at Glastonbury, All Tomorrow's Parties, Berlin Intl. Lit Festival and one special Jewish Summer Camp. He had a poetry book shop in Austin Texas, performed on The Tonight Show and is the founder and president of Write Bloody Publishing.

He has published nine books of poetry. He runs the Your River Is Waiting workshop series as well as a writing workshop series for fellow veterans. He is a comedian who combines poetry with his stand up. It sounds terrible, I know.

He has performed in venues around the world with comedians Kristin Schaal, David Cross, Bob Odenkirk, Jon Glaser, and H. Jon Benjamin. He's previously toured or headlined with Eugene Mirman, Kurt Braunohler, Kyle Kinane and tons of other weirdos. He lives in LA. He will die there.



