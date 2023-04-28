Del Barber Shines On New LP 'Almanac' Out Today Via Acronym Records

"I want my work to be seen as subtle by definition," says three-time Juno Award nominee Del Barber. "I want my statements to come across as questions rather than decrees or opinions."

Barber's way of seeing the world and his place within it takes center stage on his brand new album, Almanac. If Barber's previous release, Stray Dogs: Collected B-Sides Vol. 1 felt like the end of one of life's seasons, Almanac doggedly led him into the next. With his aforementioned mission statement of sorts, Barber wrote the twelve songs which make up Almanac from a new perspective. "Some of these songs are descriptions of my world through my own eyes; a way of songwriting I've never felt I've done well until now." The final result, his eighth full-length album, is a thoughtful, gratitude-filled display of songcraft. "Writing Almanac felt like I had another chance," says Barber. "It felt like spring."

Fans can now stream or purchase Almanac in its entirety right here and check out Barber's music videos for "Still Got You" and "I Told You So" at their respective links. For more information, please visit delbarber.com. Barber's tour continues tonight in Toronto. A full list of dates can be found at delbarber.com/shows.

Holler. premiered album single "I Told You So," writing, "Del Barber knows how to bring a character fully to life with the simplest of lines. It's so effortless it almost seems like magic."

Chris Parton reviewed Almanac for Nashville Lifestyles ahead of its release, writing, "Del Barber plants the seeds of little-things gratitude in Almanac, inspired by the vast isolation of his Western Manitoba home and a post-COVID world that suddenly knows how he feels," and adding that the album is "Filled with plucky wisdom and calming country charm, it's a homesteader's guide toward fulfillment."

Matt Conner reviewed the album for No Depression, "It takes years of experience to write songs that feel so close upon first listen, but Barber's proven use of scenework - anchored by vivid imagery and poignant details - are what allow him to discreetly wrap an arm around the listener. From the irresistible bluegrass jam "On My Way Out the Door" to the unlikely love story of "Me and Jim," Barber has returned with another collection of songs that have no problem making themselves at home. That's a real gift for a songwriter, and Barber continues to be a good steward of it."

Gary Schwind reviewed the album for Americana Highways, writing, "Del Barber has some similarity to John Prine in the way he presents the stories in these songs...Almanac is an album of 12 well-written songs that are sure to evoke some feeling. He writes about characters that you feel you know and he does it in a very charming matter-of-fact way...he and his band made an album that you are likely to come back to repeatedly."

More About Almanac: After writing Almanac on his farm 250 miles northwest of Winnipeg, where he lives with his wife and two children, 3-time Juno Award nominee Del Barber took his road band to the city. The whole of Almanac was recorded at No Fun Club in the space of one week with co-producers Grant Siemens and Scott Franchuk. Barber says that he wanted the atmosphere in the studio to be spontaneous and collaborative, traits that certainly shine through on Almanac's lively, unpolished sound. "It was a really beautiful session," Barber says. "There were no grand intentions, just an aim to get good players and friends together and record a pile of my songs. Going into this session I really wanted to enjoy the process, not think too hard, and just keep it simple and honest. I had a group of great songs and I really didn't want to stand in their way."

Almanac Tracklist:

1. Something To Say

2. Still Got You

3. I Told You So

4. One Good Year

5. Even God Almighty

6. Flash In The Pan

7. Jared

8. Spade

9. Bulls

10. Me And Jim

11. Maria

12. On My Way Out The Door

More About Del Barber: With nominations for JUNO Awards, Western Canadian Music Awards, and Canadian Folk Music Awards, Del Barber has shaped the folk music canon in Canada with five critically acclaimed studio albums under his belt-as well as a myriad of fans. His last album, Easy Keeper (acronym Records)-recorded in a cabin during the pandemic-received critical acclaim from Rolling Stone and The Bluegrass Situation. His newest album Almanac (acronym Records) is out today, April 28.