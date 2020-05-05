 Deftones Host Listening Party In Honor Of 10 Year Anniversary Of 'Diamond Eyes'

Multiplatinum GRAMMY® Award-winning alternative metal band Deftones are hosting a listening party in honor of the tenth anniversary of their groundbreaking sixth studio album, Diamond Eyes. Tune in on the Deftones' YouTube channel tonight at 6:00pm PST / 9:00pm EST to virtually chill with the band and listen live.

Watch below!

Yesterday, vocalist/guitarist Chino Moreno appeared on Zane Lowe's radio show on Apple Music to discuss Diamond Eyes, its impact and working with longtime producer Terry Date.

Formed in Sacramento, CA during 1988, multiplatinum GRAMMY® Award-winning Deftones are an influential alternative presence with 10 million records sold worldwide as of 2019. The quintet's career spans three platinum albums-Adrenaline [1995], Around The Fur [1997], and White Pony [2000] -as well as a 2001 GRAMMY® Award, a gold album Deftones [2003], and countless critical plaudits. Following the success of Diamond Eyes [2010] and Koi No Yokan [2012], Gore bowed at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 in 2016, moving over 71K units first-week and marking their highest chart position in 13 years. Not to mention, they curated, launched, presented, and headlined their own festival, Dia De Los Deftones, in 2018. Selling out both installments to date, the eclectic lineups hosted everyone from Future and CHVRCHES to Gojira and Megan Thee Stallion.

Deftones are Chino Moreno [vocals, guitar], Stephen Carpenter [guitar], Frank Delgado [keys, samples], Abe Cunningham [drums], and Sergio Vega [bass].





