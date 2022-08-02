Deftones Announce the Third Annual 'Dia de Los Deftones'

After a two-year hiatus, multi-platinum GRAMMY® Award-winning Sacramento band Deftones announce their third annual Dia De Los Deftones, taking place Saturday, Nov. 5 at Gallagher Square at Petco Park in San Diego. This all-ages festival lineup includes Deftones, Turnstile, Phantogram, Freddie Gibbs, Audrey Nuna, Destroy Boys, Provoker, and Cold Gawd.

Tickets go on sale August 5th at 10 AM. Tickets start at $79.50 and will be available at here. Exclusive VIP packages and local presale will go on sale Wednesday, August 3rd starting at 10 AM (PST). The Live Nation local/venue presale will be available August 4th starting at 10 AM (PST).

Deftones, the critically lauded alternative-rock band comprised of Chino Moreno, Frank Delgado, Stephen Carpenter, and Abe Cunningham will headline the self-titled festival for the third year in 2022. Deftones' singer Chino Moreno adds "We're hyped to be bringing back Dia de Los Deftones this year. We take a ton of pride in curating it; it's a chance for us to put forth and showcase some artists that we love and respect, and putting on an amazing day of music and culture for our fans. We're excited to see everyone again out at Petco in November."

The band has released eight studio albums, including their most recent LP Ohms, which was released in September of 2020, bowed at #5 on the Billboard Top 200 and marked the sixth consecutive Top 10 debut and fourth Top 5 entry from the band. In 2022 the band was nominated for two GRAMMY's at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards that took place on January 31, 2022.

The band has received nominations for Best Rock Performance for "Ohms," the title track of their 9th studio album, as well as a nomination for Best Metal Performance for "Genesis," the second single from the Ohms LP on Warner Records. To date, Deftones have been streamed 3 billion times and sold over 10 million albums globally.

Formed in Sacramento, CA during 1988, multiplatinum GRAMMY® Award-winning Deftones are an influential alternative presence with 10 million records sold worldwide as of 2020. The quintet's career spans three platinum albums-Adrenaline[1995], Around The Fur [1997], and White Pony [2000]-as well as a 2001 GRAMMY® Award, a gold album Deftones[2003], and countless critical plaudits.

Following the success of Diamond Eyes [2010] and Koi No Yokan [2012], Gorelanded at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 in 2016, moving over 71K units first-week and marking their highest chart position in 13 years. Not to mention, they curated, launched, presented, and headlined their own festival, Dia De Los Deftones, in 2018.

Selling out both installments to date, the eclectic lineups hosted everyone from Future and CHVRCHES to Gojira and Megan Thee Stallion. In 2020, Deftones continue their trailblazing arc as an alternative leader with their ninth full-length album, Ohms. Upon release, it bowed at #5 on the Billboard Top 200, marking their fourth Top 5 debut and sixth Top 10.

They also celebrate 20 years of White Pony with the companion remix album Black Stallion to close out the year. Deftones are Chino Moreno [vocals, guitar], Stephen Carpenter [guitar], Frank Delgado [keys, samples], Abe Cunningham [drums].