Defeater's New Self-Titled Album Available Now

Today Massachusetts hardcore band Defeater release their self-titled album. This Defeater's fifth full-length release and their first in 4 years. You can listen to Defeater at Spotify now



Defeater was produced by Will Yip (Quicksand, La Dispute, Blacklisted, Ms. Lauryn Hill) whose enthusiasm and talent pushed the songs to their fullest potential. Defeater is the band at their most devastating and sonically arresting to date. It is as pummeling as it is atmospheric. Defeater is a band that continually rediscovers itself and continues to be hungry for change.



The road to where the band is now has been long. Years of touring took their toll on the friends that make up the current lineup of Derek Archambault (vocals), Mike Poulin (bass), Jake Woodruff (guitar), Adam Crowe (guitar), and Joe Longobardi (drums). In addition to health, and substance abuse issues, and ejecting a longtime member, made a touring hiatus necessary. After a few months at home, working and decompressing, the fire to write a new record caught everyone in a major way. The result of the time off and the band's fresh outlook, Defeater was able to create their most organic batch of songs yet. And in Defeater fashion, the instrumentation is complimented by a narrative approach. Archambault's own "Glass family" (an homage to the J.D. Salinger's The Cather in the Rye) is explored in a deeper way.



Defeater has never been afraid to take it to the next level- an initial concept hardcore album has grown into 6 studio releases, each building on the foundation of the other to transcend genre and subject matter, connecting with fans all over the world. The latest chapter in the Defeater universe, their Self-Titled fifth LP, showcases the band at their most fully-realized, and most raw.



?Defeater is currently touring in support of their new album with release shows in the northeast US, with further details to be announced.





