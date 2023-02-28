Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Declan O'Donovan Shares 'Many Years From Now'

Declan O'Donovan Shares 'Many Years From Now'

His new album Amok is set for release on April 14th 2023.

Feb. 28, 2023  

Whitehorse's Declan O'Donovan today shares the live performance video of his latest single, "Many Years From Now", taken from his forthcoming album Amok which is set for release on April 14th. Declan sets off on tour this Wednesday, March 1st with the first night of his month-long residency at Cameron House, Toronto. Full tour details below.

Available now on all music services.

The sombre "Many Years From Now" sees Declan meditating on how the present might affect our future. Speaking on the track Declan says, "The song is a moment of clarity between two people who, like everyone, are constantly making choices that will point them in one direction or another. Choices like where we live, what we consume, the thoughts we choose to say or leave unsaid." The beautiful live performance video was filmed live at Afterlife Studio in Vancouver.

Amok takes sonic cues from the places it was born in, geographically and mentally. It bends, sometimes, toward grandeur, like the vast and mountainous terrain surrounding Declan's hometown of Whitehorse, where most of the songs were written. It trades in a lushness of sound that recalls the all-encompassing greenery of Vancouver Island.

Within the earthy, baroque psychedelia of his 3rd album, Amok, Declan O'Donovan meditates on losing track of time. It's a phenomenon we're all intimately familiar with-"a pedestrian and profound thing to do," as the Yukon songwriter puts it.

Amok is hardly a linear narrative, though, with a beginning, middle, and end; the album and the characters who populate it twist and pull time, fall out of it and into it, find themselves transformed by it.

"I lived on the Californian coast, hiked through the boreal forest, borrowed from friends and family, stole from Exodus and Joseph Campbell," Declan says. "I lit a fire, fell asleep, got woke, got high, got Covid, got angry at the church, lost my keys, and split the atom."

Throughout it all, perhaps because of it all, "time gets disrupted, reveals itself to be uncontrollable," he says. "Runs amok."

Amok is set for release on April 14th 2023.

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the performance video here:

Upcoming shows

Mar 1 - The Cameron House, Toronto

Mar 2 -Musiikki Cafe, Kingston

Mar 3 - The Cove, Westport

Mar 4 -Redbird Live, Ottawa

Mar 8 - The Cameron House, Toronto

Mar 10 -Ursa MTL, Montreal

Mar 15 -The Cameron House, Toronto

Mar 18 - Jethro's, Peterborough

Mar 22 -The Cameron House, Toronto

Mar 29 -The Cameron House, Toronto

Apr 13th -Yukon Arts Centre, Whitehorse

Apr 14th -KIAC, Dawson City



VIDEO: The Kid Laroi & Girlfriend Drop Music Video for I Guess Its Love? Photo
VIDEO: The Kid Laroi & Girlfriend Drop Music Video for 'I Guess It's Love?'
Singer/songwriter & rapper The Kid LAROI has dropped the video for his latest single 'I GUESS IT'S LOVE?'. The melodious rap song produced by FnZ- first previewed in The Kid LAROI's Wild Dreams Fortnite Island Experience - shows LAROI's range as a musician and artist with influences across multiple genres.
Kane Kalas Releases His Rendition Of Frank Sinatras Classic, “Luck Be A Lady” Photo
Kane Kalas Releases His Rendition Of Frank Sinatra's Classic, “Luck Be A Lady”
Kane Kalas is a modern day Renaissance man. In addition to being a professional poker player, Kane has had tremendous success as a cryptocurrency and stock market investor, and is known for singing the Star Spangled Banner and God Bless America at Philadelphia Phillies games, including at last season's World Series. He recently dropped a new single; a swinging cover of Sinatra's hit, 'Luck Be a Lady.'
NUBS Of Odd Squad Family To Release Single And Video For “Born Like This” Ft. Photo
NUBS Of Odd Squad Family To Release Single And Video For “Born Like This” Ft. Blind Fury
Hip hop artist NUBS, an acronym for Normally Underestimated By Sight (A.K.A. Colin White) is proud to announce his newest single 'Born Like This' Featuring Blind Fury! The new single is out now and dropped ahead of his solo debut LP titled ABLED.
VIDEO: Berlins Mynolia Releases Live Video & Announces SXSW Shows Photo
VIDEO: Berlin's Mynolia Releases Live Video & Announces SXSW Shows
Mynolia has announced two SXSW dates and released live sessions of two of her songs, the title track “All Things Heavy,” and “The Bear & Shell.” Like Weyes Blood, Mynolia’s music is both personally and globally invested. Her lyrics bring out a universal vulnerability, such as in “White Noise.”

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Berlin's Mynolia Releases Live Video & Announces SXSW ShowsVIDEO: Berlin's Mynolia Releases Live Video & Announces SXSW Shows
February 27, 2023

Mynolia has announced two SXSW dates and released live sessions of two of her songs, the title track “All Things Heavy,” and “The Bear & Shell.” Like Weyes Blood, Mynolia’s music is both personally and globally invested. Her lyrics bring out a universal vulnerability, such as in “White Noise.”
American Black Film Festival Producers to Launch a New Comedy EventAmerican Black Film Festival Producers to Launch a New Comedy Event
February 27, 2023

ABFF Ventures LLC has announced the launch of Because They’re Funny (BTF) Comedy Festival, a three-day event showcasing comedic talent within BIPOC communities. A spinoff of the American Black Film Festival, BTF will propel a new generation of stand-up comedians to stardom and showcase content in the comedy genre.
Weezer Announce 'Indie Rock Roadtrip' Tour DatesWeezer Announce 'Indie Rock Roadtrip' Tour Dates
February 27, 2023

Introducing (*drum roll please*)… Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip! A 30-city run of Weezer shows, Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip! pairs the alt legends with alternating support from iconic bands of the last fifteen years as well as the coolest up-and-comers: Modest Mouse and Momma, Future Islands and Joyce Manor, Spoon and White Reaper.
Disturbed Score 17th #1 at Rock Radio with 'Bad Man'Disturbed Score 17th #1 at Rock Radio with 'Bad Man'
February 27, 2023

The chart-topping track follows in the footsteps of the band’s 16th #1 Rock Radio single “Hey You,” which are both featured on their eighth studio album Divisive. The album debuted at #1 across multiple charts, including Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums Chart, Top Hard Rock Albums Chart, and Digital Albums Chart upon its release last fall.
Swim Camp Drops Album 'Steel Country' on Julia's WarSwim Camp Drops Album 'Steel Country' on Julia's War
February 27, 2023

Preceded by several singles, the vast array of genres folded into Steel Country speaks to the visionary nature of Morris’ songwriting. On “Dougie (For Sharyl)” he draws you in with a memorable chorus of thrashing garage rock guitars. Its lyrics paint a picture of the joys and turmoils inherent in a toxic friendship, and the places they lead you.
share