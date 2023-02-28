Declan O'Donovan Shares 'Many Years From Now'

Whitehorse's Declan O'Donovan today shares the live performance video of his latest single, "Many Years From Now", taken from his forthcoming album Amok which is set for release on April 14th. Declan sets off on tour this Wednesday, March 1st with the first night of his month-long residency at Cameron House, Toronto. Full tour details below.

The sombre "Many Years From Now" sees Declan meditating on how the present might affect our future. Speaking on the track Declan says, "The song is a moment of clarity between two people who, like everyone, are constantly making choices that will point them in one direction or another. Choices like where we live, what we consume, the thoughts we choose to say or leave unsaid." The beautiful live performance video was filmed live at Afterlife Studio in Vancouver.

Amok takes sonic cues from the places it was born in, geographically and mentally. It bends, sometimes, toward grandeur, like the vast and mountainous terrain surrounding Declan's hometown of Whitehorse, where most of the songs were written. It trades in a lushness of sound that recalls the all-encompassing greenery of Vancouver Island.

Within the earthy, baroque psychedelia of his 3rd album, Amok, Declan O'Donovan meditates on losing track of time. It's a phenomenon we're all intimately familiar with-"a pedestrian and profound thing to do," as the Yukon songwriter puts it.

Amok is hardly a linear narrative, though, with a beginning, middle, and end; the album and the characters who populate it twist and pull time, fall out of it and into it, find themselves transformed by it.

"I lived on the Californian coast, hiked through the boreal forest, borrowed from friends and family, stole from Exodus and Joseph Campbell," Declan says. "I lit a fire, fell asleep, got woke, got high, got Covid, got angry at the church, lost my keys, and split the atom."

Throughout it all, perhaps because of it all, "time gets disrupted, reveals itself to be uncontrollable," he says. "Runs amok."

Amok is set for release on April 14th 2023.

Mar 1 - The Cameron House, Toronto

Mar 2 -Musiikki Cafe, Kingston

Mar 3 - The Cove, Westport

Mar 4 -Redbird Live, Ottawa

Mar 8 - The Cameron House, Toronto

Mar 10 -Ursa MTL, Montreal

Mar 15 -The Cameron House, Toronto

Mar 18 - Jethro's, Peterborough

Mar 22 -The Cameron House, Toronto

Mar 29 -The Cameron House, Toronto

Apr 13th -Yukon Arts Centre, Whitehorse

Apr 14th -KIAC, Dawson City