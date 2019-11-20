Deaton Chris Anthony Releases Debut Album 'BO Y'

Deaton Chris Anthony - producer, fashion designer, aspiring R&B singer and internet underdog - is celebrating the release of his debut full-length album, BO Y, out everywhere today.

BO Y radiates the same kind of style and grace that a bootleg outfit would, and the autonomous and entrepreneurial spirit of Anthony's artistic ethos is also apparent in the distinct approach of the record - it feels unique and bespoke. However, the album is also loaded with guests - such as UMI, Clairo, and Omar Apollo - and this sense of collaboration is equally central for Anthony in his creative endeavors.

"Music is most fun for me when I make it with my friends, encouraging them to meet me outside of their comfort zones" he says. "Each feature on BO Y adds flavor to what the album tastes like as a whole." A taste for a little bit of everyone.

The narrative of the album is split into 2 parts, built of small vignettes and montages. The album may sound like a perfect zeitgeist record - embracing idiosyncratic sounds via classic synth presets, electro beats, layered talk box swells, and R&B backbones - but it's the dark, angry, heart-wrenching twists and turns that give you a sense of awareness that each playful song surrounding is intentional, all giving balance to one another. Over three years in the making, Anthony understands the importance of not rushing things and never forcing a sound or style.

Listen to the new album here:





