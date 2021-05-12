Death Row Records Launches the 'Death Row Experience' Virtual Museum for 30th Anniversary

Death Row Records has launched the 'Death Row Experience' today, a virtual retrospective gallery that celebrates the 30th anniversary of the iconic label this year. The Los Angeles based company now owned by Entertainment One (eOne), catapulted gangster rap into mainstream consciousness and cultivated hip-hop culture that continues to influence artists today. The virtual experience was created by Flux88 Studios in partnership with TillaVision and is open to the public for all to enjoy. TillaVision is a digital designer and renowned crypto artist who has worked with Pop Smoke, Nas, Cardi B, DJ Khaled, JuiceWRLD, and Swae Lee to name a few.

Death Row Records was formed in 1991 and were the pioneers in changing the course of music. The combination of larger-than-life artists and groundbreaking production helmed Death Row Records. The label stands as one the most successful stories in music history with over $36.5m albums sold worldwide and record breaking RIAA certified albums that include 2Pac's All Eyez on Me reaching 10x platinum plus, Until the End of Time and Don Killuminati albums reaching 4x platinum with Better Dayz at 3x platinum, Snoop Dogg's, Doggstyle reaching 4x platinum with The Doggfather reaching 2x platinum with many similar and notable accolades.

The hip-hop giant once owned and operated by Dr. Dre and Marion "Suge" Knight were instrumental in revolutionizing rap music that maintains relevance to this day. As the music industry shifted into the digital era, Death Row's catalog garnered more than 5 billion+ streams worldwide.

The exhibit includes the story of the label's rise plus their legendary artists and albums, including 30 easter eggs to celebrate 30 years of history and NFTs (created by TillaVision) not to be missed. Fans will be able find rare collectables that link out to liner notes, medallions that redirect to NFT's , three pagers with real phone numbers and more fun activations. In addition, fans are encouraged to participate in the virtual museum by uploading their own photos and videos to commemorate the anniversary of their favorite Death Row artists from concert photos, videos, old ticket stubs and anything else. Fans can submit their content when visiting the virtual museum entrance page. The fan exhibit will be open on June 30.

Artists and albums include: All Eyez on Me by 2Pac, The Chronic by Dr. Dre, Doggystyle and Doggfather by Snoop Dogg, Necessary Roughness by Lady of Rage, Dogg Food by Tha Dogg Pound, "Above the Rim" film soundtrack and more. Follow the spotify playlist for the 30th anniversary collection and on Apple Music.

Sean Stevenson, eOne's EVP & GM, Music, shares his excitement and said, "Death Row is one of the most influential labels in hip hop. 30 years later, its musical legacy continues to make an impact in music and beyond. We are excited to celebrate this anniversary and highlight the label's seminal albums and accomplishments throughout the year."

New features, easter eggs and virtual buildings will be added on the 30th of each month for the remainder of the year continuing to unlock content. In the virtual museum, the button on the bottom left corner that has the directory includes shaded areas in black that remain closed until unlocked later.

"It's been an honor and pleasure to work with Death Row Records, bringing its incredible history to the web in virtual reality for the first time," said TillaVision, the technology company behind the museum. "We're laying the groundwork for infinitely explorable space fans can enjoy their favorite Death Row Records music and memories. We've gamified the site by adding a scavenger hunt and incorporated NFT sales, exclusive merch, and even working phone lines that fans can call. We created the Death Row experience to honor the artists and entertain the fans. Enjoy this first look into the expanding Death Row virtual universe."

Several Death Row Records artists and their music such as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and 2Pac continue to remain as relevant and influential as they did making history in the 1990s. The combination of larger-than-life artists and groundbreaking production helmed Death Row Records. The label stands as one the most successful stories in music history.