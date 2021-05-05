Death Cab for Cutie Will Release New Album 'Live at the Showbox'

8x GRAMMY® Award-nominated recording group Death Cab for Cutie has announced details of a brand new full-length live album. Live At The Showbox will be available for just 24 hours as a Bandcamp Friday exclusive on Friday, May 7th; an official release will arrive later this year. A portion of proceeds from the Bandcamp Friday release will benefit NIVA. For more information, please visit the official Death Cab for Cutie Bandcamp HERE.

Live At The Showbox was recorded just before the Covid lockdown over a sold-out three-night-stand from February 24-26, 2020, at The Showbox in Seattle, an iconic venue that has played a major role in Death Cab for Cutie's rich history over the past two decades. The intimate run - which was held in support of the "Save The Showbox" campaign to secure official landmark status for the historic theatre - saw the band performing music from throughout their catalog, spanning "Company Calls" from 2000's now-classic second studio album, We Have The Facts And We're Voting Yes, through songs from 2018's acclaimed Thank You For Today. Along with stellar renditions of such favorites as "I Will Follow You Into The Dark," "I Will Possess Your Heart," and "Black Sun," the shows were highlighted by a complete performance of 2003's RIAA gold certified breakthrough fourth album, Transatlanticism, represented here by four songs including "The New Year," "Tiny Vessels," "We Looked Like Giants," and the epic title track.

"Like so many other artists, we expected to play a lot of shows in 2020. To gear up for the year ahead, we decided to warm up by playing an intimate, three-nightstand at a venue that's near and dear to our hearts - the Showbox in Seattle. Well, 2020 didn't quite turn out as we had planned - but happily those three magical nights last February did, and we're glad to say that we had them recorded," says Death Cab for Cutie.

Live At The Showbox follows last December's The Georgia E.P., a five-track collection of covers initially released as a 24-hour Bandcamp exclusive to support Fair Fight Action, the national voter's rights organization founded by Stacy Abrams to promote fair elections around the country through voter education, election reform, and combating voter suppression. Recorded remotely during quarantine over four days in the band members' respective home studios, the EP collects inspired covers of some of the band's favorite artists from the great state of Georgia, including TLC ("Waterfalls"), Neutral Milk Hotel ("King of Carrot Flowers Pt. 1"), R.E.M. ("Fall On Me"), Vic Chesnutt ("Flirted With You All My Life"), and Cat Power ("Metal Heart"). In January, Death Cab for Cutie celebrated the Georgia runoff election results by officially releasing The Georgia E.P. across all streaming platforms HERE.

Death Cab for Cutie are eagerly awaiting their return to the road later this year. The band recently announced a very special headline show set for Friday, September 10th at Ogden, UT's Ogden Amphitheater, which is already sold out. Additional live dates will be announced; for updates and more information, please visit deathcabforcutie.com.