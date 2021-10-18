Death Bells Release New Single 'Intruder'

Death Bells - the long-running musical collaboration between Will Canning and Remy Veselis - have released a glamorous, ominous new single "Intruder."

The track surfaces just ahead of the group's West Coast tour which spans from November 4th through 18th. Their first new output since April's release of the live performance and recording Live from Bombay, this new song perfectly displays Canning's exquisite baritone and haunting lyrics set against the kinetic sonic backdrop provided by Veselis.

Canning comments: "With 'Intruder,' we attempted to dive into the grisly mythology of Los Angeles - looking for a sound that echoes the spirited past of the city we've found ourselves living in."

Formed in 2015 in Sydney, Australia, Death Bells has proven to be a mainstay in the alternative underground musical landscape both in their homeland and overseas. Blurring the lines of post-punk and garage rock, Death Bells has morphed and transformed as the two members have matured.

Death Bells released their sophomore full length and Dais Records debut New Signs of Life in September of 2020. On this record, the group embraced their diverse tastes to deliver unforgettable hooks and more expansive sounds across its nine graceful songs. KEXP called it "...a solid set of moody post-punk combining angular guitars, atmospheric keyboards, driving rhythms and occasional sax and brass with stately baritone vocals, soaring song hooks and lyrics of resilience." Following, and in direct response to the pandemic, Death Bells secluded themselves at Bombay Beach to record and release 5 live recordings of songs from New Signs of Life in April of 2021.

Revitalized and recentered, Death Bells are recording and will release new music for Dais Records in 2022. In the meantime, catch them on tour along the West Coast in November and on the road in Europe in early 2022. Find tour dates listed below and look for more news coming soon from Death Bells.

Watch the visualizer for the song here:

DEATH BELLS - West Coast tour with Provoker

November 4 Santa Ana, CA @ La Santa

November 5 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

November 7 Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room

November 8 Reno, NV @ Holland Project

November 11 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

November 12 Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge

November 13 Seattle, WA @ Freakout Festival

November 14 Boise, ID @ Neurolux

November 16 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

November 17 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

November 18 San Diego, CA @ The Whistle Stop