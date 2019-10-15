Dead Ghosts Announce New Album 'Automatic Changer'

Canadian garage rockers Dead Ghosts have announced that their new album Automatic Changer, will be available on vinyl, cassette, CD, and streaming on April 24, 2020. The album will be Dead Ghosts 3rd release with southern California independent label, Burger Records.

Automatic Changer is a record that formed over the past half-decade, and serves as a sort of collage of the band's experience and changing songwriting over that period. Vocalist/guitarist Bryan Nicol said of the writing/recording process and the resulting album, "parts have been recorded in a studio, our basement, and a barn. Some songs are abstract, lyrically built around words we like the sounds of and others are more personal."

Formed nearly a decade ago in Vancouver, Canada, Dead Ghosts grew out of founders Byran Nicol (vocals/guitar), Drew Wilky (guitar), and Mike Wilky's (drums) desire to hang out, listen to records and play music. After the trio uploaded a few demos to Myspace, this was 2008, after all, the group were offered the opportunity to release a single via a small Iowa-based punk label. The single quickly led to the group's first full-length self-titled album. By 2015 the group had joined the Burger Records roster and released two more albums, Can't Get No and Love and Death and All the Rest. With time the band added two members, bass player Mauricio "Moe" Chiumento and organist Craig Pettman. Playing a distinctive brand of swaggering, blues-infused lo-fi rock, the five-piece quickly won over transatlantic fans and scored fresh fodder for their lyrics with their punk-rock antics.

In preparation for their upcoming release, the group has decided to embark on a short West Coast tour starting in late October. The show set will include several songs from Automatic Changer.

Oct 26 - Olympia - Cap City presents @ Le Voyeur

Oct 28 - Reno - HP presents @ The Holland Project

Oct 29 - Costa Mesa - Live Nation Presents @ Constellation Room

Oct 31 - LA - Minty Boi Presents Halloween @ El CID

Nov 1 - Phoenix - Psyko Steve Presents @ Lunchbox

Nov 3 - SF - Folk YEAH Presents @ The Chapel

Nov 4 - Portland @ Star Theatre

Nov 5 - Seattle - The Crocodile presents @The Sunset

Nov 6 - Vancouver - MRG Presents @ The Biltmore





