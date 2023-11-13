Dea Doyle Releases New Single 'One For Me'

Dea Doyle is a singer/songwriter from West London. Born into a household of music, Dea always knew she wanted to be an artist, having written her first song at just nine years old. Inspired by the likes of Carole King, Haim, Fleetwood Mac and Hall & Oates, she offers quick-witted lyrics about life, love and heartbreak, yet always with a memorable chorus.

Her latest single “One For Me” is about an unexpected love. Dea sings about the type of relationship that comes out of nowhere and ends up being the best thing that ever happened to you. Hoping to encourage people to take risks and be more spontaneous, Dea shares, “Don't worry when life starts to feel a little stagnant as you never know what new adventure is around the corner.”

Emitting a feminine, lighthearted and upbeat tone with a warm melody and a catchy chorus, “One For Me” finds inspiration in Katy Perry's candid songwriting and naive lyrics in her first album, One of the Boys. 

As an active performer around London, and having received extensive blog coverage including the likes of Earmilk and Atwood Magazine, Dea Doyle is quickly becoming one to watch.

Listen to the new single here:



