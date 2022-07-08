Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dawes Share New Single 'Ghost in the Machine'

Dawes Share New Single 'Ghost in the Machine'

Dawes’ upcoming eighth studio album, MISADVENTURES OF DOOMSCROLLER, is due everywhere on Friday, July 22.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 8, 2022  

Acclaimed Los Angeles-based rockers Dawes have shared "Ghost In The Machine," available now via Rounder Records at all DSPs and streaming services. An official performance video - directed by Caitlin Gerard at Hollywood, CA's historic EastWest Studios - premieres today via YouTube.

"Ghost In The Machine" heralds the long awaited arrival of Dawes' upcoming eighth studio album, MISADVENTURES OF DOOMSCROLLER, due everywhere on Friday, July 22. Pre-orders are available now. In addition, a number of exclusive bundles - including Limited Edition Preferred Pink Vinyl w/Optional Exclusive 11x11 Signed Band Photo, Turntable Slipmat, Black Hoodie, White Pocket T, and Socks - are available now at the official Dawes webstore.

"The words to this song are about the early days of a band," says Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith. "Playing small clubs and going on small tours. As hard as it is in the moment, it's hard not to look back at those times through rose colored glasses. It's all a lot more romantic now. And it's also what built our foundational faith in what we do.

"It's the first time we've ever had a song with this kind of feel. We got Jonathan Wilson to play a second drum kit for the live take. Griffin and he switch off taking those drum breaks at the end. The solos were live on the floor and there's no BGVs so other than extra percussion, a rhythm guitar, and an extra keyboard part, it's all one live take...Feels like it's gonna be a mainstay in the live show for a long time to come."

Dawes will celebrate MISADVENTURES OF DOOMSCROLLER with a non-stop live schedule including headline shows, festival performances, a summer run with The Head and The Heart, and a very special co-headline tour with GRAMMY® Award-nominated Canadian artist Bahamas. "An Evening with Dawes and Bahamas" will see both acts performing together for two unique live sets, with Dawes backing Bahamas and Bahamas then joining Dawes for an unprecedented collaborative performance.

The tour begins September 7 at Knoxville, TN's Bijou Theatre and then travels the US through the month. Other highlights include a once-in-a-lifetime "Tom Petty Dreamset" at Indianapolis, IN's All In Music & Arts Festival, led by Dawes and featuring a surprise lineup of special guests (September 3-4). For complete details and ticket availability, please visit here.

Produced by longtime collaborator Jonathan Wilson (Billy Strings, Father John Misty, Angel Olsen), MISADVENTURES OF DOOMSCROLLER represents an adventurous new turn for Dawes, evincing a more ambitious, exploratory approach towards recording than ever before.

The album includes such recently released singles as "Everything Is Permanent," "Comes In Waves," and the epic opening track, "Someone Else's Café / Doomscroller Tries to Relax," all available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Official performance videos are streaming now via YouTube.

Watch the performance here:

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Outdoor Film Festival Launches on July 6
July 5, 2022

The Outdoor Film Festival consists of a series of interactive workshops and film screenings set in open spaces and nature in East Harlem. With each day given a thematic focal point, the festival is centered around intergenerational healing as it relates to Black and BIPOC communities living in Harlem and across New York City.
Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) Announces Film Lineup for 21st Edition
July 5, 2022

The Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) announced the film lineup for this year’s 21st edition of the film festival. AFFD’s Opening Night selection is Wenxiong Xing’s Too Cool to Kill, the Closing Night selection is Roshan Sethi’s 7 Days, Spotlight screenings include Park Hoon-Jung’s The Witch 2: The Other One, and Shô Miyake’s Small, Slow but Steady.
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean & DJ Lux to Debut New AJ Single 'SMOKE'
July 5, 2022

Backstreet Boy, AJ Mclean and WEG’s newest artist and Billboard Record Charter DJ Lux will be debuting AJ’s new single ‘SMOKE’. The two are the founders of the music collaboration ATCK, All The Cool Kids, and are releasing their newest records featuring impressive artists on a global scale. Get VIP tickets now!
Raphael Saadiq Tapped as Marvel's MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR Executive Music Producer
July 5, 2022

Three-time GRAMMY Award® winner Raphael Saadiq has been named executive music producer for 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,' the highly anticipated animated series following 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect New York City's Lower East Side from danger.
Supernatural Thriller THE SUMMONED to Be Released on VOD Thursday
July 5, 2022

Directed by Meir with a script by Jewish-Ukrainian writer Yuri Baranovsky, THE SUMMONED's powerful cast features J. Quinton Johnson (Hamilton on Broadway, AMC's The Son), Emma Fitzpatrick (THE SOCIAL NETWORK), Salvador Chacon (FX's Mayans M.C.), Angela Gulner (Netflix's GLOW), and Freddy Douglas (Hallmark's The Odyssey).