Dawes Share New Single 'Ghost in the Machine'

Acclaimed Los Angeles-based rockers Dawes have shared "Ghost In The Machine," available now via Rounder Records at all DSPs and streaming services. An official performance video - directed by Caitlin Gerard at Hollywood, CA's historic EastWest Studios - premieres today via YouTube.

"Ghost In The Machine" heralds the long awaited arrival of Dawes' upcoming eighth studio album, MISADVENTURES OF DOOMSCROLLER, due everywhere on Friday, July 22. Pre-orders are available now. In addition, a number of exclusive bundles - including Limited Edition Preferred Pink Vinyl w/Optional Exclusive 11x11 Signed Band Photo, Turntable Slipmat, Black Hoodie, White Pocket T, and Socks - are available now at the official Dawes webstore.

"The words to this song are about the early days of a band," says Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith. "Playing small clubs and going on small tours. As hard as it is in the moment, it's hard not to look back at those times through rose colored glasses. It's all a lot more romantic now. And it's also what built our foundational faith in what we do.

"It's the first time we've ever had a song with this kind of feel. We got Jonathan Wilson to play a second drum kit for the live take. Griffin and he switch off taking those drum breaks at the end. The solos were live on the floor and there's no BGVs so other than extra percussion, a rhythm guitar, and an extra keyboard part, it's all one live take...Feels like it's gonna be a mainstay in the live show for a long time to come."

Dawes will celebrate MISADVENTURES OF DOOMSCROLLER with a non-stop live schedule including headline shows, festival performances, a summer run with The Head and The Heart, and a very special co-headline tour with GRAMMY® Award-nominated Canadian artist Bahamas. "An Evening with Dawes and Bahamas" will see both acts performing together for two unique live sets, with Dawes backing Bahamas and Bahamas then joining Dawes for an unprecedented collaborative performance.

The tour begins September 7 at Knoxville, TN's Bijou Theatre and then travels the US through the month. Other highlights include a once-in-a-lifetime "Tom Petty Dreamset" at Indianapolis, IN's All In Music & Arts Festival, led by Dawes and featuring a surprise lineup of special guests (September 3-4). For complete details and ticket availability, please visit here.

Produced by longtime collaborator Jonathan Wilson (Billy Strings, Father John Misty, Angel Olsen), MISADVENTURES OF DOOMSCROLLER represents an adventurous new turn for Dawes, evincing a more ambitious, exploratory approach towards recording than ever before.

The album includes such recently released singles as "Everything Is Permanent," "Comes In Waves," and the epic opening track, "Someone Else's Café / Doomscroller Tries to Relax," all available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Official performance videos are streaming now via YouTube.

